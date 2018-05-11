Haspel's Role in CIA Torture Program 'Neither Minor Nor Incidental' - Senator

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - CIA Director nominee Gina Haspel likely played an important role in the agency's controversial interrogation program and the destruction of videotapes showing the use of torture, Senator Tim Kaine said in a press release.

"I believe her role in the Agency's use of torture and efforts to destroy evidence of it was neither minor nor incidental," the release said.

Kaine said his conclusion was based on a review of classified documents, as well as Haspel's statements during a congressional hearing which took place earlier this week.

The senator pointed out that the nominee, who is currently serving as CIA Deputy Director, personally wrote a cable directing the agency to destroy the interrogation videotapes.

Kaine said he backed Republican Senator John McCain in expressing dissatisfaction in Haspel's inability to denounce torture.

Earlier this week, US Senator John McCain refused to vote to confirm Gina Haspel's nomination, saying that she was unfit to run the CIA, citing her "disturbing role in overseeing the use of torture by Americans.

During her Senate hearing on Wednesday, Haspel promised that the so-called detention and interrogation program would not resume under her leadership.

Haspel, who currently serves as acting CIA director, oversaw the interrogation of a detainee at a secret US prison in Thailand who was waterboarded 83 times in a single month. She also reportedly participated in the destruction of videos of interrogations that have since been characterized as torture and outlawed by Congress.