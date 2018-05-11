Register
20:02 GMT +311 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Acting CIA Director Gina Haspel is sworn in prior to testifying at her Senate Intelligence Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 9, 2018

    Haspel's Role in CIA Torture Program 'Neither Minor Nor Incidental' - Senator

    © REUTERS / Aaron P. Bernstein
    US
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - CIA Director nominee Gina Haspel likely played an important role in the agency's controversial interrogation program and the destruction of videotapes showing the use of torture, Senator Tim Kaine said in a press release.

    "I believe her role in the Agency's use of torture and efforts to destroy evidence of it was neither minor nor incidental," the release said.

    Nominee to be Director of the Central Intelligence Agency Gina Haspel arrives for meetings with Senators on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 7, 2018
    © REUTERS / Joshua Roberts
    Ex-Ambassadors Warn Senate Confirming Haspel as CIA Director Would Undercut US Diplomacy
    Kaine said his conclusion was based on a review of classified documents, as well as Haspel's statements during a congressional hearing which took place earlier this week.

    The senator pointed out that the nominee, who is currently serving as CIA Deputy Director, personally wrote a cable directing the agency to destroy the interrogation videotapes.

    Kaine said he backed Republican Senator John McCain in expressing dissatisfaction in Haspel's inability to denounce torture.

    READ MORE: CIA Agents Who Torture Get Promoted; Agents Who Object Get Jailed — Activist

    Earlier this week, US Senator John McCain refused to vote to confirm Gina Haspel's nomination, saying that she was unfit to run the CIA, citing her "disturbing role in overseeing the use of torture by Americans.

    This March 21, 2017, photo provided by the CIA, shows CIA Deputy Director Gina Haspel
    © AP Photo / CIA
    Haspel's Back and Forth Is About CIA's Wish to Make Agency Look Pristine – Lawyer
    During her Senate hearing on Wednesday, Haspel promised that the so-called detention and interrogation program would not resume under her leadership. 

    Haspel, who currently serves as acting CIA director, oversaw the interrogation of a detainee at a secret US prison in Thailand who was waterboarded 83 times in a single month. She also reportedly participated in the destruction of videos of interrogations that have since been characterized as torture and outlawed by Congress.

    Related:

    Trump Praises Gina Haspel for Doing 'Spectacular Job' at Senate Hearing
    US Senators Blast CIA Blackout of Director Nominee ‘Bloody Gina’ Haspel’s Career
    US Watchdogs Urge Senate to Screen Gina Haspel's 'Torture' Background
    Gina Haspel's Nomination as CIA Director Controversial Amid Torture Concerns
    Tags:
    torture, evidence, CIA, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: May 5 - May 11
    This Week in Pictures: May 5 - May 11
    Commitments Under Duress?
    Commitments Under Duress?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse