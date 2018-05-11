Register
05:24 GMT +311 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Acting CIA Director Gina Haspel prepares to testify at her Senate Intelligence Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 9, 2018

    CIA Agents Who Torture Get Promoted; Agents Who Object Get Jailed - Activist

    © REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    211

    Former CIA officer-turned-peace activist Ray McGovern was arrested Wednesday after allegedly disrupting a US Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Gina Haspel’s nomination as CIA director. Medea Benjamin of Code Pink, who protested alongside McGovern, told Radio Sputnik that officers obviously never intended to allow protesters to have a voice.

    ​"There were quite a number of us; in fact I'd say about two dozen of us who were there protesting the hearing of Gina Haspel and before the hearing even started, it was clear the police wanted to get us out of there," Benjamin told Radio Sputnik's Loud & Clear hosts John Kiriakou and Brian Becker.

    "They were already there in large numbers with their handcuffs. Normally in a hearing we are allowed to hold up signs until the hearing begins and talk, because that's just the way," Benjamin said. "We were told by an officer: ‘Yes, you can do all that before the gavel goes down and the hearing begins.' Instead, a new officer came in, said he was in charge, and had us arrested for holding signs and saying ‘Don't reward torturers.' So, it was clear they wanted to get us out of there and try to minimize any disruption during the confirmation hearing."

    McGovern, who served in the CIA for 29 years and was a member of the Senior Intelligence Service, the highest-ranking cadre of intelligence officers that exists in the agency, was pulled out of the hearings after trying to press Haspel on her oversight of torture at a CIA blacksite in Thailand.

    ​Though Benjamin and a number of other demonstrators were arrested, she noted that observers wanted to listen to McGovern. "I was in jail so I can't really tell you, but I have seen lots of videos and people in general were really — they were hanging on every word, because here he was in a formal jacket, obviously an elderly man, and very articulate. Most of the people in that room, I think, were very sympathetic and wanted to hear him out. It would have been so easy to give him all of like, 30 seconds, and say, ‘Sir, if you don't come with us you'll be arrested." 

    Gina Haspel
    © Photo: YouTube/The OSS Society
    US Senators Blast CIA Blackout of Director Nominee ‘Bloody Gina’ Haspel’s Career

    According to Benjamin, other anti-torture advocates were present at the hearing as well. "There was one person who got up and said ‘What is love if we allow torture?' It was the words of Sister Dianna Ortiz, who was tortured as a nun working in Central America. She was actually sitting in the back of the room," Benjamin said.

    "There was a woman, also, who got up and said, ‘Bloody Gina.' She was, I think, quoting John Kiriakou at that point. So there were several disruptions," Benjamin noted. Kiriakou, another former CIA officer who now hosts Loud & Clear, spent two years in prison after exposing the CIA's waterboarding torture program.

    "I think there is such a parallel between the way people were treated at the hearing yesterday and the kind of ‘I'm just obeying orders' attitude that represents Gina Haspel and that kind of thinking," Benjamin said, noting the irony of Haspel's possible promotion in light of both Kiriakou and McGovern being jailed for protesting the torture she was "integral to," according to Kiriakou.

    Related:

    Trump Praises Gina Haspel for Doing 'Spectacular Job' at Senate Hearing
    US Watchdogs Urge Senate to Screen Gina Haspel's 'Torture' Background
    Gina Haspel's Nomination as CIA Director Controversial Amid Torture Concerns
    Ray McGovern: Russia Election Interference Allegations Don't Add Up
    Ray McGovern: From the Halls of the CIA to Critic of the Establishment
    Tags:
    Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), Gina Haspel, Ray McGovern, Medea Benjamin, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Some Facts You May Have Missed About Jordan's Ancient City of Petra
    Some Facts You May Have Missed About Jordan's Ancient City of Petra
    Commitments Under Duress?
    Commitments Under Duress?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse