'He's Dying Anyway': White House Aide Slammed for Offensive Comment on McCain

A White House staffer made an insensitive remark about GOP Senator John McCain, who was diagnosed with late-stage brain cancer last year, while addressing his opposition to the CIA chief nominee.

John McCain’s wife Cindy took to Twitter to strike back at Kelly Sadler, a special assistant to US President Donald Trump, who allegedly claimed that the senator’s opinion on CIA director nominee Gina Haspel was irrelevant because “he’s dying anyway.” The purported incident happened during an internal meeting at the White House, and was reported by an attendee speaking on condition of anonymity.

@kellysadler45 May I remind you my husband has a family, 7 children and 5 grandchildren. — Cindy McCain (@cindymccain) 10 мая 2018 г.

While Sadler refused to comment on the incident, the White House provided a statement to The Hill regarding her alleged remarks.

“We respect Senator McCain’s service to our nation and he and his family are in our prayers during this difficult time,” the statement read.

A WH official confirms WH aide Kelly Sadler mocked John McCain’s cancer diagnosis saying “he’s dying anyway” in response to his opposition to Haspel nomination. The “joke… fell flat” the official said. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) 10 мая 2018 г.

Earlier this week, McCain refused to vote to confirm Gina Haspel’s nomination, saying that she was unfit to run the CIA, citing her “disturbing role in overseeing the use of torture by Americans.

"Today, Gina Haspel testified before the Senate and to the country about her qualifications to lead the CIA," McCain said in a statement. "I believe the Senate should exercise its duty of advice and consent and reject this nomination."