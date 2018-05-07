Trump Takes to Twitter to Defend Haspel, Cites 'Dangerous Times'

US President Donald Trump has decided to defend his CIA nominee Gina Haspel, saying that the country's democratic party are not supporting with her candidacy because "she is too tough on terror".

Gina Haspel nomination has been supported by many lawmakers, including Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) who headed the Senate committee that released the infamous CIA torture report against her.

My highly respected nominee for CIA Director, Gina Haspel, has come under fire because she was too tough on Terrorists. Think of that, in these very dangerous times, we have the most qualified person, a woman, who Democrats want OUT because she is too tough on terror. Win Gina! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 7 мая 2018 г.

Earlier, according to the officials, Haspel offered to step aside when she was summoned to the White House on Friday to face questions on her involvement in the CIA's controversial interrogation program, widely condemned as torture.

Gina Haspel assumed the role of Acting Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) after the US Senate confirmed former CIA Director Mike Pompeo as new secretary of state.

The Senate Intelligence Committee scheduled a hearing for May 9 to consider Haspel's nomination to be the next CIA director.