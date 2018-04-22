Register
    Israeli actress Gal Gadot poses for photos during a press conference to promote the movie: Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice in which she plays the roles of super heroine Wonder Woman, and secret alter-ego Diana Prince, in Mexico City, Saturday, March 19, 2016

    Girl Power: Top 14 Women on 2018 World's 'Most Influential' List (PHOTOS)

    © AP Photo / Marco Ugarte
    
    The annual list of the world’s most influential people, unveiled by Time magazine this week, has passed two historical milestones. This year’s list has a record number of women.

    Nearly half of the world’s most influential people are females according to the annual Time 100. The magazine included 45 women, who hold achievements in politics, business, culture, sports and society. What also distinguishes the 2018 list from previous ratings is the record number of people under forty.

    In a letter, the magazine’s Editor-in-Chief Edward Felsenthal wrote, “The Time 100, always a reflection of its moment, looks quite different than in the past. Influence increasingly knows no single zip code and no minimum age.”

    Whose year was this, according to Time then?

    Leaders

    US actress Meghan Markle, who is to marry British Prince Harry, has made it to the Time 100 list as a leader, together with her future royal husband. The nomination came just a month before the wedding on May 19.

    Meghan Markle watches athletes at the team trials for the Invictus Games Sydney 2018 at the University of Bath Sports Training Village in Bath, Britain, April 6, 2018
    © REUTERS / Peter Nicholls
    Meghan Markle watches athletes at the team trials for the Invictus Games Sydney 2018 at the University of Bath Sports Training Village in Bath, Britain, April 6, 2018

    READ MORE: Putin, Trump Named Among 100 Most Influential People in 2017 — Time Magazine

    Artists

    Fourteen-year-old actor Millie Bobby Brown, starring in the “Stranger Things” TV series, turned the Time 100 list upside down, as she became the youngest designee ever.

    Millie Bobby Brown attends the 35th Annual Paleyfest Stranger Things at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday, March 25, 2018, in Los Angeles
    © AP Photo / Richard Shotwell/Invision
    Millie Bobby Brown attends the 35th Annual Paleyfest "Stranger Things" at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday, March 25, 2018, in Los Angeles

    Time also marked the long and fruitful career of Nicole Kidman, who recently made a splash with the movie “Big Little Lies.”

    Nicole Kidman arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles
    © AP Photo / Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision
    Nicole Kidman arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles

    The “Power Woman” list would not be completed without a new reincarnation of Wonder Woman, Israeli actress Gal Gadot.

    Gal Gadot arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 4, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
    © AP Photo / Evan Agostini/Invision
    Gal Gadot arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 4, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

    With her director’s debut, Greta Gerwig was propelled to an Oscar nomination and to Time 100. Steven Spielberg didn’t spare praises for an essay, dedicated to her in the Time edition.

    Greta Gerwig arrives at the 33rd Film Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday, March 3, 2018, in Santa Monica, Calif.
    © AP Photo / Richard Shotwell/Invision
    Greta Gerwig arrives at the 33rd Film Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday, March 3, 2018, in Santa Monica, Calif.

    Pioneers

    Actress and writer Tiffany Haddish, who became the first black female stand-up comedian to host Saturday Night Live, released in 2017 her memoir, which got her on The New York Times best-seller list and Time 100.

    Tiffany Haddish arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 4, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
    © AP Photo / Evan Agostini/Invision
    Tiffany Haddish arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 4, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

    High schoolers from Parkland, Fla.,  Emma Gonzalez and Jaclyn Corin, who survived a mass shooting, now fight for gun control. Their passion and commitment deserved a shout-out from former US President Barack Obama with the Time nomination.

    Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student and shooting survivor Jaclyn Corin, from Parkland, Florida, speaks as students and gun control advocates hold the March for Our Lives event demanding gun control after recent school shootings at a rally in Washington, U.S., March 24, 2018
    © REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst
    Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student and shooting survivor Jaclyn Corin, from Parkland, Florida, speaks as students and gun control advocates hold the "March for Our Lives" event demanding gun control after recent school shootings at a rally in Washington, U.S., March 24, 2018
    In this March 24, 2018 file photo, Emma Gonzalez, a survivor of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., closes her eyes and cries as she stands silently at the podium for the amount of time it took the Parkland shooter to go on his killing spree during the March for Our Lives rally in support of gun control in Washington. A doctored photo online appeared to show Gonzalez tearing up the U.S. Constitution. , Saturday, March 24, 2018
    © AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
    In this March 24, 2018 file photo, Emma Gonzalez, a survivor of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., closes her eyes and cries as she stands silently at the podium for the amount of time it took the Parkland shooter to go on his killing spree during the "March for Our Lives" rally in support of gun control in Washington. A doctored photo online appeared to show Gonzalez tearing up the U.S. Constitution. , Saturday, March 24, 2018

    Hip-hopper and former stripper Cardi B gave the world Bodak Yellow, dubbed the hymn of Summer 2017; the world gave a Time 100 nomination back.

    Cardi B performs at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, U.S., April 15, 2018
    © REUTERS / Mario Anzuoni
    Cardi B performs at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, U.S., April 15, 2018

    Seventeen-year-old Chloe Kim took the gold medal during a snowboarding event at the 2018 Olympics and Time Top list this spring.

    Chloe Kim arrives at the Kids' Choice Awards at The Forum on Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Inglewood, Calif.
    © AP Photo / Jordan Strauss/Invision
    Chloe Kim arrives at the Kids' Choice Awards at The Forum on Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Inglewood, Calif.

    Icons

    Diva Jennifer Lopez, who remains Jenny from the block, has become the first Latina actor to earn over $1 million for a film and the first woman to have a No. 1 album and a No. 1 movie in the same week.

    Singer and judge Jennifer Lopez attends the NBC Universal World of Dance Red Carpet event, on January 30, 2018, in Universal City, California
    © AFP 2018 / VALERIE MACON
    Singer and judge Jennifer Lopez attends the NBC Universal "World of Dance" Red Carpet event, on January 30, 2018, in Universal City, California

    Rihanna has been in the spotlight since 2005, influencing pop music and fashion.

    Singer Rihanna poses for photographers upon arrival at the Fenty Beauty by Rihanna fashion range launch during London Fashion Week in London, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017
    © AP Photo / Vianney Le Caer/Invision
    Singer Rihanna poses for photographers upon arrival at the Fenty Beauty by Rihanna fashion range launch during London Fashion Week in London, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017

    Activist Tarana Burke, who founded the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment, has already been named the Time Person of the Year for 2017, among other female “silence breakers."

    Social activist Tarana Burke, creator of Me Too, takes part in New Year's Eve celebrations in Times Square on December 31, 2017 in New York
    © AFP 2018 / DON EMMERT
    Social activist Tarana Burke, creator of "Me Too," takes part in New Year's Eve celebrations in Times Square on December 31, 2017 in New York

    Titans

    TV host and entertainment tycoon Oprah Winfrey keeps denying speculations that she’s going to run for US president in 2020. Her influence rating is pretty high, according to Time magazine.

    Actress Oprah Winfrey poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'A Wrinkle In Time' in London, Tuesday, March 13, 2018
    © AP Photo / Joel C Ryan/Invision
    Actress Oprah Winfrey poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'A Wrinkle In Time' in London, Tuesday, March 13, 2018

    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse