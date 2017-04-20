Putin, Trump Named Among 100 Most Influential People in 2017 - Time Magazine

–

NEW YORK (Sputnik)Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump have been named among the 100 most influential people in 2017, according to TIME Magazine list released on Thursday.

"Faced with a crisis that he inherited from his predecessor, President Vladimir Putin succeeded in stabilizing the situation, preserving the Russian state and strengthening its economic position," former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev wrote for Time.

"When so many, including me at times, didn't see how he could pull it off, Donald Trump won a historic victory," US House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan stated. "And in becoming the 45th President of the United States, he completely rewrote the rules of politics and reset the course of this country."

Other notable people on the list include Pope Francis, Trump's daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner, Federal Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey, WikiLeaks editor-in-chief Julian Assange, and UK Prime Minister Theresa May.

