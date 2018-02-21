Register
20:54 GMT +321 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle speak with patrons at the Social Bite in Edinburgh, Scotland, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018.

    WATCH Meghan Markle Winning Hearts of Filipinos by Speaking Their Language

    © AP Photo/
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 50

    Filipino nationals were very much impressed when the Duchess-to-be said a few words in Tagalog during her royal tour with Prince Harry, the Mirror reported. A video of their meeting appeared online.

    Prince Harry's fiancée, Meghan Markle, learned a few words in the Filipino language during her life in Los Angeles and deeply touched her fans with her skills.

    The 36-year-old Duchess-to-be was greeting her fans in Edinburgh last week and thanked a Filipino couple in the crowd for coming out in their native Tagalog.

    "Salamat po," Meghan Markle said, shaking the hand of a Filipino woman, which means "Thank you."

    The attendees were deeply impressed and delighted by Markle's move. A video of the meeting appeared on social media and caused many positive reactions among Internet users.

    "Wow, so impressed with soon to be Princess, Meghan Markle, fiancee of HRH Prince Harry, making the effort to speak in Tagalog, during their walkabout in Edinburgh," Malcolm S Conlan wrote.

    "That's another pride of the Filipino people…," Jenny Gay Hermoso commented.

    "For that I love her already," Remy Gan echoed.

    READ MORE: Marching Orders: Soon-To-Be Duchess Markle Said to Be Issued Wedding Rules

    Meghan grew up in Los Angeles, California, which has a large population of Filipino nationals.

    "Growing up in LA, with its melting pot of vast and varied cultures, I was no stranger to the Filipino community," the young woman wrote earlier.

    Meghan Markle and Britain's Prince Harry are expected to get married on May 19, 2018. The ceremony will take place in St. George's, a mid-14th century chapel at Windsor Castle, a principal residence of Queen Elizabeth II.

    Related:

    Meghan Markle's 'Family She's Never Had' Disputes Prince Harry's Christmas Claim
    'Family She Never Had': Meghan Markle's Sister Fires Back at Prince Harry
    Tags:
    skills, language, fans, Filipino, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    London Fashion Week in Pictures
    The Best of London Fashion Week
    Stormy Weather
    Stormy Weather
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok