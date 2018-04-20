Two US State of New Jersey Officers Shot, Killed at Restaurant

"At approximately 3:00 p.m. [7:00 pm. GMT] this afternoon, two Gilchrist County Deputy Sheriffs were shot and killed in the Ace China restaurant in downtown Trenton, after a suspect walked up to business and shot both deputies through the window," the release said on Thursday. "As fellow deputies responded to the scene, they found the shooter deceased outside the business, and both Deputy Sheriffs where they died of their wounds."
The YouTube shooter was reported to be a 39-year-old Nasim Aghdam who had been posting videos on her individual YouTube channel for years. Having entered the building through a parking garage, hse had wounded four people and shot herself dead before the police approached her.
