Active Shooter Reported at YouTube Headquarters in California

California's San Bruno Police Department confirmed Tuesday that three people were injured and one person died following a shooting incident at the headquarters of YouTube in San Bruno.

Police tweeted Tuesday that they were responding to a scene at 901 Cherry Ave, which is the address of YouTube's headquarters. Images released online show SWAT teams descending onto the scene as persons from the building exit with their arms raised. A negotiator was reportedly brought to the scene.

Brent Andrews, the spokesperson for Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, stated during a briefing that two women and one man were taken to the hospital. One of the women is in serious condition and the man is in critical condition. Reuters has reported that the Stanford Health Care Hospital was expecting four to five victims.

San Bruno Police Chief Ed Barberini later stated that officials transferred four victims to local hospitals with gunshot injuries. One woman, believed to be the shooter, was found inside the building with a self-inflicted wound. Barberini described the scene as "very chaotic."

Connie Jackson, the city manager for San Bruno, told local reporters that there is no longer an immediate threat.

Employees from the video-sharing company took to Twitter to share what they experienced leading up to the shooting incident. Multiple 911 calls were made by several employees, Jackson told KRON4.

​​YouTube's parent organization Alphabet Inc. released a statement indicating that officials were investigating a possible gunfire incident at the location.

​The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the FBI are working alongside the San Bruno Police Department. YouTube's headquarters has a total of 1,100 employees.

