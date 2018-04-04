Name and Motives of YouTube Shooter Revealed

Police in Northern California have identified the woman who wounded several people in a shooting attack on the YouTube campus in San Bruno.

The shooter is reported to be a 39-year-old female vegan bodybuilder named Nasim Aghdam who had been posting videos on her individual YouTube channel for years. She previously complained about YouTube’s discriminatory policy and being underpaid. "How come that I get merely 10 cents in profit for 366,000 viewings?" she questioned.

Aghdam notably published a video claiming that YouTube had curbed traffic to her video content and censored her footage. She went on to say that her account had been presumably censored due to the vegan lifestyle she kept to and the respective views she expressed.

Another shooting in America. I think we’re all just fed up of this by now. And the woman shot at YouTube employees because her videos kept getting demonetised. Just let that sink in for a bit…My thoughts go out to everyone who has been affected by this. So frustrating… 😞 — KSI (@KSIOlajidebt) 4 апреля 2018 г.

"There is no free speech in real world and you will be suppressed for telling the truth that is not supported by the system," Aghdam said in one of her clips. "Videos of targeted users are filtered and merely relegated, so that people can hardly see their videos."

© AP Photo/ Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam

On April 3, multiple law enforcement groups, including SWAT teams, promptly turned up in front of YouTube’s headquarters in San Bruno following a slew of 911 calls reporting an active shooting there. Aghdam had wounded four people and shot herself dead before the police approached her.

The midday shooting sent hundreds of workers into a panic and sparked a massive evacuation.

Photos and video posted on social networks featured YouTube employees walking out of the company's building with their arms raised. The police on the scene were advising people to stay away.

Officials previously said the motive behind the shooting was a domestic row, but San Bruno police late Tuesday stated that there was no evidence "that the shooter knew the victims of this shooting or that individuals were specifically targeted."

