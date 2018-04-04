Register
15:32 GMT +304 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Armed law enforcement walk in front of YouTube headquarters, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, in San Bruno, Calif.

    Name and Motives of YouTube Shooter Revealed

    © AP Photo/ Marcio Jose Sanchez
    US
    Get short URL
    110

    Police in Northern California have identified the woman who wounded several people in a shooting attack on the YouTube campus in San Bruno.

    The shooter is reported to be a 39-year-old female vegan bodybuilder named Nasim Aghdam who had been posting videos on her individual YouTube channel for years. She previously complained about YouTube’s discriminatory policy and being underpaid. "How come that I get merely 10 cents in profit for 366,000 viewings?" she questioned.

    Aghdam notably published a video claiming that YouTube had curbed traffic to her video content and censored her footage. She went on to say that her account had been presumably censored due to the vegan lifestyle she kept to and the respective views she expressed.

    "There is no free speech in real world and you will be suppressed for telling the truth that is not supported by the system," Aghdam said in one of her clips. "Videos of targeted users are filtered and merely relegated, so that people can hardly see their videos."

    This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam
    © AP Photo/ Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department
    This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam

    On April 3, multiple law enforcement groups, including SWAT teams, promptly turned up in front of YouTube’s headquarters in San Bruno following a slew of 911 calls reporting an active shooting there. Aghdam had wounded four people and shot herself dead before the police approached her.

    The midday shooting sent hundreds of workers into a panic and sparked a massive evacuation.

    Photos and video posted on social networks featured YouTube employees walking out of the company's building with their arms raised. The police on the scene were advising people to stay away.

    Officials previously said the motive behind the shooting was a domestic row, but San Bruno police late Tuesday stated that there was no evidence "that the shooter knew the victims of this shooting or that individuals were specifically targeted."

    READ MORE: Heavily-Armed Swiss: Tough Weapons Act 'Prevents Misuse of Firearms' — Fedpol

     

    Related:

    One Dead, Three Injured in Shooting at Texas Apartment Complex - Reports
    Amsterdam Shooting Reportedly Leaves 1 Person Dead
    After Parkland Shooting, Some Teachers Consider Leaving Due to Safety Issues
    Clear Backpacks Mandated for Students at Florida School After Deadly Shooting
    Sacramento Police Release Footage of Fatal Shooting of Unarmed Black Man (VIDEO)
    Tags:
    headquarters, shooting attack, woman, video, shooting, discrimination, SWAT, YouTube, Northern California, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Palestinians' Mass Protests on Gaza Border in Pictures
    Palestinians' Mass Protests on Gaza Border in Pictures
    Border or Bust
    Border or Bust
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse