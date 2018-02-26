Register
18:29 GMT +326 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    President Donald Trump toasts Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte, right, at an ASEAN Summit dinner at the SMX Convention Center, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Manila, Philippines

    In Duterte's Footsteps: Trump Allegedly Wants Death Penalty for Drug Traffickers

    © AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik
    US
    Get short URL
    241

    The media report comes less than two months after Trump signed a law to prevent the trafficking of opioids to the United States.

    When discussing measures to combat drug addiction in the country with his aides, US President Donald Trump often speaks out for the death penalty for drug dealers, Axios news portal reported, citing sources in the US administration.

    According to the sources, Trump does not believe that prison can help the drug traffickers, and compares them with serial killers who deserve only the highest penalty. Trump gives an example of how the problem is solved in other countries. Most often, he mentions Singapore.

    Trump had earlier congratulated Filipino President Rodrigo Duterte for his fight against illegal drugs.

    "Many countries have the problem, we have a problem, but what a great job you are doing, and I just wanted to call and tell you that," Trump told Duterte.

    Trump also often repeats that "the Chinese and Filipinos do not have a drug problem, because they just kill [them]," a representative of the administration told the news portal.

    READ MORE: US Life Expectancy Rates Drop 2nd Year in Row: Alcohol, Drugs & Suicide Noted

    Prisoner
    CC0
    Ex-US Agent Gets 3 Years in Prison for Collusion With Colombian Drug Lord
    As explained by the senior adviser of the US president Kellynn Conway, whom Axios asked for comment, Trump is referring to large drug dealers who distribute doses of narcotic substances in huge quantities. On January 10, Trump signed a law to prevent trafficking of opioids to the United States.

    According to the estimates of the medical publication STAT, unless urgent measures are taken, about 500 thousand people may die from opioid overdose in the United States over the next 10 years.

    Rodrigo Duterte started a large-scale anti-drug campaign in the Philippines in June 2016 following his election promises. After that, thousands of suspected drug users and dealers have been killed.

    Related:

    US Charges Mongols Biker Gang Members With Racketeering, Drug Trafficking
    US Opioid Crisis: Senators Seek $25 Bln More to Combat Drugs' Epidemic
    Holes in US-Mexico Border Create 'Big Problems with Human, Drug Smuggling'
    Breaking Bad: US Couple Fly Drug Drones As Kid Exposed to LSD, Meth at Home
    Tags:
    drugs, Rodrigo Duterte, Donald Trump, United States, Philippines
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russia's Olympic Hockey Final Win in Pictures
    Russia's Olympic Hockey Final Win in Pictures
    Schooling Congress
    Schooling Congress
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok