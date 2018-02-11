Register
03:41 GMT +311 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Depression

    US Life Expectancy Rates Drop 2nd Year in Row: Alcohol, Drugs & Suicide Noted

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Society
    Get short URL
    210

    Life expectancy in the Land of the Free has dropped for the second year in a row as a new report reveals that drug, alcohol abuse and suicide rates are contributing to the dramatic drop.

    The report, published in the British Medical Journal, reveals that the drop was most significant among middle-aged white Americans and those living in rural communities.

    "We are seeing an alarming increase in deaths from substance abuse and despair," said Steven Woolf, co-author of the report, released Wednesday. 

    © RIA Novosti. Sergey Guneev
    Russia Could Increase Life Expectancy by 4 Years – Deputy Prime Minister

    In 2016, US life expectancy averages were set at 78.6 years, a 0.1-year drop from 2015, the report stated. US life expectancy for 2017 has not yet been calculated.

    "It may not sound like much, but the alarming story is not the amount of the decrease but that the increase has ended," Woolf explained.

    The US had the highest life expectancy in the world in 1960. However, American life expectancy is currently 1.5 years lower than the 35 nations included in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, which includes Canada, Germany, Mexico, Australia, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom.

    The report also reveals that Americans are less healthy than those in other developed nations due to adolescent pregnancy, HIV/AIDS, obesity, diabetes and heart disease. Americans also engage in risky behavior including high calorie intake, drug abuse and gun ownership.

    In addition, many Americans live in cities where walking or biking is less common. The lack of universal health care in the US is also a contributing factor to poorer American health.

    "The consequences of these choices are dire: not only more deaths and illness, but also escalating health care costs, a sicker workforce and a less competitive economy. Future generations may pay the greatest price," the report stated. 

    Age
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Live Long and Prosper: Developed World Life Expectancy Could Hit 90 by 2030

    Although the deadly US opioid crisis has contributed to the drop in life expectancy, it is not the primary cause, according to Woolf.

    "It's a larger issue, involving addiction to opioids but also fatal overdoses from other drugs," Woolf added.

    The rate of fatal drug overdoses surged 137 percent between 2000-2014. In addition, deaths from alcohol abuse and suicide dramatically increased. Between 1999-2014, the suicide rate rose 24 percent. White middle-aged Americans, people with limited education, women and those in rural areas experienced the largest increase in suicide rates.

    "The problem is concentrated in rural, largely white counties that have often struggled for many years with stagnant wages, unemployment, poverty and the loss of major industries that fueled local economies," Woolf detailed.

    "The root causes argue for policy solutions, especially those directed at strengthening the middle class that are not getting sufficiently prioritized by elected officials," Woolf advised.

    Related:

    Live Long and Prosper: Developed World Life Expectancy Could Hit 90 by 2030
    US Life Expectancy Falls for First Time in Quarter Century
    Russia’s Infant Mortality Rate Down, Life Expectancy Increasing
    Russia Could Increase Life Expectancy by 4 Years – Deputy Prime Minister
    Scottish City Has Worst Life Expectancy in Developed World – Report
    Tags:
    opioid addiction, drugs, Suicide, life expectancy, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Most Beautiful Russian Female Athletes at 2018 Winter Olympics
    Most Beautiful Russian Female Athletes at 2018 Winter Olympics
    Shuteye Shutdown
    Shuteye Shutdown
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok