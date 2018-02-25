Register
17:50 GMT +325 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    President Donald Trump gestures as he makes a joke about his hair during remarks to the Conservative Political Action Conference, Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, in Oxon Hill, Md.

    Amnesty Int'l Uses Trump as Lightning Rod to Slam US Policies – Analyst

    © AP Photo/ Evan Vucci
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    230

    Commenting on an Amnesty International report accusing the US and other world powers of abusing human rights, in an interview with Sputnik, Tim Anderson, a senior lecturer at the University of Sydney and author of "the Dirty War on Syria," underscored Amnesty International's biased approach.

    Tim Anderson: We have to understand the role of Amnesty International, and also Human Rights Watch, which is a parallel path in terms of US politics. You know, in US politics there are two broad groups – one we could call liberals, associated with the Democrats, and the other we could call realists, associated with the Republicans.

    And the organizations that talk about humanitarian intervention the most strongly are typically on the liberal side. So really we see a very strong alignment now between Amnesty International, which has strong links to the US State Department, and with the Democrats' side of politics.

    They are now using President Trump as sort of a lightning rod for dissatisfaction with US policies. In fact, they said hardly anything about the Obama administration in previous eight years.

    We should remember that they have not opposed any of the wars in the Middle East in last 15-16 years, actually they have joined with the US in creating the pretext for some of those wars.

    Sputnik: The report highlights many of the issues that are happening in various countries, but offers no solution to them, why?

    Tim Anderson: They have been very strong on the humanitarian interventions for the last 15 years in particular the arguments were to support the NATO attacks on Libya and support western attacks on Syria, and the arming of terrorist groups in Syria.

    Amnesty has not said anything really against the US, the UK and France practice of arming irregular illegal terrorist groups against legitimate government of Syria.

    They engaged Amnesty France engaged in supporting France International about the Gaddafi government siding African mercenaries to slaughter civilians. After Gaddafi was murdered, after Libya was destroyed as a state, the head of the French Amnesty said "we are wrong, sorry," as if nothing has happened. I mean the same person that provided Amnesty with their information on Libya went on to do the same thing in Syria.

    We have to take Amnesty's declarations on these things with a grain of salt; they become very deeply embedded, in particular with regards to the US Administration. 

    Sputnik: The Amnesty report also criticized the Syrian government and Russia for bombing Eastern Ghouta. Why didn't the report mention that there are terrorists in Eastern Ghouta who use civilians as shields and who were responsible for the deaths of innocent civilians in Damascus?

    Tim Anderson: It's entirely weaponizing the idea of Human Rights and the language of Human Rights, […] they are taking sides and they haven't criticized the use of proxy terrorist armies against Libya, Syria and Iraq.

    […] This doesn't reflect honest volunteers that join Amnesty, but this does reflect on the leadership of this basically undemocratic group.

    The views and opinions expressed by Tim Anderson are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Amnesty International Urges Strasbourg Court to 'End UK Gov't Mass Surveillance'
    Amnesty International: Singapore Continues to Sentence Drug Offenders to Death
    Amnesty International Claims 'Evidence' of Ethnic Cleansings' of Rohingya
    Amnesty International Turkey Director Associated With Gulen - Turkish FM
    Tags:
    support, pretext, wars, politics, Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International, Donald Trump, Iraq, Libya, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russia's Olympic Hockey Final Win in Pictures
    Russia's Olympic Hockey Final Win in Pictures
    Schooling Congress
    Schooling Congress
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok