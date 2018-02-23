Register
24 February 2018
    The seal of the US Department of State

    State Dept. Says US Embassy in Jerusalem Will Open on Israel's 70th Anniversary

    © AP Photo/ Alex Brandon
    US
    Washington is planning to open a new US Embassy in Jerusalem in May, which will coincide with the 70th anniversary of Israel, according to a US State Department representative.

    In December 2017, US President Donald Trump recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and ordered the start of preparations for the transfer of the American diplomatic mission there from Tel Aviv.

    View from Tower of David, Jerusalem
    CC BY-SA 2.0 / Yair Aronshtam
    Trump's 'Gamble': Jerusalem Decision May Cause War - Iran's Parliament Speaker

    "Initially, the embassy will be placed in Arnon, in the complex where Jerusalem's US Consulate General is currently located," the spokesperson added.

    The State Department spokesman specified that "at first, the diplomatic mission will consist of an ambassador and a small team of employees."

    Washington was expected to move the embassy by the end of 2018 but apparently took a more accelerated path. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu predicted in late January, "my confident assessment is that it will move much faster than people think, within a year from today." 

    US President Donald Trump
    © Sputnik/ Irina Kalashnikova
    Trump's Jerusalem Move Undermines US Reputation as 'Global Power' - Lawmaker

    Trump's official pronouncement to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of the state of Israel arrived December 6. "I have determined that it is time to officially recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel," Trump said. "It is the right thing to do so."

    The move was widely condemned at the UN, among European leaders, and even by Pope Francis. The policy has been in place to recognize Jerusalem since the 1990s, yet every president signed waivers every six months delaying the formal recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital. 

