Netanyahu: US Embassy to Be Moved to Jerusalem 'Much Faster Than People Think'

However, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson stressed in mid-December that the embassy was likely to be relocated no earlier than 2020, or even later.
"My confident assessment is that it will move much faster than people think, within a year from today," Netanyahu told reporters during his visit to India, as quoted by the Times of Israel newspaper.
READ MORE: Demonstration at US Embassy in London Over Trump's Jerusalem Recognition (VIDEO)
Trump's move even prompted Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas to reject the so-called "deal of the century," which is being prepared by the US president, adding that the US cannot be recognized as a mediator in the settlement of the conflict with Israel.
All comments
Show new comments (0)