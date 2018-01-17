Register
02:46 GMT +317 January 2018
    U.S. President Donald Trump participates in a strength vial test accompanied by Corning Pharmaceutical Glass Chairman and CEO Wendell Weeks during a Made in America event on pharmaceutical glass manufacturing, at the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., July 20, 2017

    'Fit For Duty': White House Physician Sees No Concerns About Trump's Health

    © REUTERS/ Carlos Barria
    US
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump is in good health and can perform his duties for the rest of his term in office and potentially for another four years should he be elected again, the White House Medical Doctor Ronny Jackson said in a press briefing.

    "Absolutely, he [Trump] is fit for duty. I think he will remain fit for duty for the remainder of this term and even the remainder of another term if he is elected," Jackson told reporters on Tuesday.

    Trump is mentally very sharp and very intact, and there are absolutely no concerns about the US president's cognitive abilities, no signs of diseases such as dementia or Alzheimer's, Jackson said.

    President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, in Oxon Hill, Md.
    © AP Photo/ Alex Brandon
    US Lawmaker Seeks Trump Mental Health Examination for 'Emotional Disorder'
    The White House doctor explained the reason a cognitive assessment was done on the US president is because Trump requested such test be done.

    Jackson also said that Trump’s cardiac health is incredible, but the president's cholesterol is rather high and the president’s medical team is aiming to reduce it.

    Trump is taking the prescription medicine Crestor to lower his cholesterol, Jackson noted.

    U.S. President Donald Trump delivers a speech on tax reform legislation at the White House in Washington, U.S., December 13, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Carlos Barria
    Analysis Reveals 'Stable Genius' Trump Speaks Like Fourth-Grader
    Moreover, Trump is taking Propecia for male-pattern hair loss; and Ambien to relieve temporary sleeplessness.

    Jackson said he has recommended that Trump loses weight and starts a regular exercise program.

    The president's current weight is 239 pounds and the set goal is to lose 10-15 pounds this year.

    During Trump's first year in office, some US media outlets have speculated about Trump's physical and mental health, suggesting he should resign or be forced to leave the US presidency.

