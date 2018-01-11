Analysis Reveals 'Stable Genius' Trump Speaks Like Fourth-Grader

The website, Factbase, conducted a thorough analysis of the US President’s interviews and speeches, ranking his speaking skills on the Flesch-Kincaid grade level scale, and here’s their conclusion.

Donald Trump has repeatedly boasted of being “like, really smart,” which was dispelled by numerous lexicological tests, studying for vocabulary, comprehension levels, and English language complexity. In order to analyze Trump’s speaking skills, researchers tried to distinguish between his actual speech and remarks written by the speechwriters, even excluding social media posts from the data.

Following a series of tests, Trump’s speech level was determined to be that of a mid-fourth grader, defining him as the worst speaker since Harry Truman, who spoke at almost a sixth-grade level.

"By every metric and methodology tested, Donald Trump’s vocabulary and grammatical structure is significantly more simple, and less diverse, than any President since Herbert Hoover, when measuring “off-script” words, that is, words far less likely to have been written in advance for the speaker,” wrote Factba.se CEO Bill Frischling in the report.

According to the Flesch-Kincaid formula, that initially was used to assess the knowledge of the military, the top three on the grade level list were Herbert Hoover (11.3), Jimmy Carter (10.7) and Trump’s predecessor Barack Obama (9.7).

The analysis was, as it was said on the website, inspired by Trump’s tweet in which he boasted of being elected to the presidency on his first try.

….Actually, throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart. Crooked Hillary Clinton also played these cards very hard and, as everyone knows, went down in flames. I went from VERY successful businessman, to top T.V. Star….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 6 января 2018 г.

….to President of the United States (on my first try). I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius….and a very stable genius at that! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 6 января 2018 г.

Donald Trump’s mental health has been repeatedly questioned in Michael Wolff’s tell-all book “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House,” hinting that he was not fit to serve as President. Furthermore, his tweets, claiming that his “two greatest assets” were mental stability and intelligence, stirred up strong reaction in Swedish media, “joking” that the US President had syphilis, which could cause damage to the heart, brain and lead to mental conditions.

