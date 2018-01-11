Oprah Winfrey Wins US Presidency in Hypothetical Race Against Trump

A new national telephone and online survey revealed that more Americans would likely vote for Oprah Winfrey than for Donald Trump.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US entertainer Oprah Winfrey would win a hypothetical election against President Donald Trump if the 2020 presidential election were held today, according to a poll by Rasmussen.

"The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 48 percent of likely US voters would opt for Winfrey, while 38 percent would choose Trump," a press release summarizing the poll said on Wednesday. "But a sizable 14 percent are undecided."

A speech by Winfrey at the Golden Globes on Sunday lit up social media about her presidential prospects, accompanied by media reports of Winfrey confidants urging her to run and anonymous sources quoted as saying the media star is at least contemplating the possibility.

Winfrey herself has not said anything publicly since Sunday on the prospect of challenging Trump, but in the past, she has rejected the idea of entering politics.

Donald Trump said recently that he liked Oprah and that he didn't believe she would run foe presidency, noting however that hat he would "beat her" if she did run.