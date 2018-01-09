Trump Says He 'Likes' Oprah, But Would 'Beat Her' if She Ran for President

President Trump has weighed in on rumors that 63-year-old billionaire media mogul Oprah Winfrey may be preparing to make a bid for the presidency.

Speaking to reporters at a meeting with lawmakers at the White House on Tuesday, the president shared his affinity for Winfrey, the talk show host and producer turned billionaire, but added that he doubts that she will actually run for the presidency.

"I know her very well," Trump said. "You know I did one of her last shows. She had Donald Trump, this was before politics. Her last week, and she had Donald Trump and my family and was very nice. No I like Oprah."

"I don't think she's gonna run," he added.

In the braggadocios style he has become known for, Trump also said that he would "beat her" if she did run, and that "Oprah would be a lot of fun."

Winfrey's speech at the Golden Globes ceremony on Sunday, in which she discussed issues including the Hollywood sexual harassment scandals and defended America's minorities, was taken as a hint that she may be planning to run for president. Her line that "A new day is on the horizon" ignited a debate on social media about whether the speech was a sign of her intent to enter the political realm.

The left:

"Trump can't be President, he's just a television star!"

Also the left:

"We need Oprah to run for President!" — J Owen Shroyer (@allidoisowen) 9 января 2018 г.