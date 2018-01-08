Register
00:34 GMT +309 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    This image released by NBC shows Oprah Winfrey accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018.

    Madam President? Reports Suggest Oprah ‘Actively Thinking' About 2020 Campaign

    © AP Photo/ Paul Drinkwater
    Viral
    Get short URL
    205

    On Sunday night, the Twitterverse stormed with speculation as to whether or not Oprah Winfrey would run for president in 2020, after the acclaimed former show host gave an impassioned speech at the 75th Golden Globes. One day later, the talk isn't dying down.

    Accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Globes, Winfrey was highlighting the strength of the #MeToo movement in her speech when she caught the attention of spectators with her message that "a new day is on the horizon." Many took the statement as a sign of her intention to enter the political realm.

    Though there's been no confirmation from the queen of talk or her representatives, close friends of the 63-year-old CEO have started to come out of the woodwork to shed some light on the "You get a car" host's thinking.

    via GIPHY

    First among them is Stedman Graham, Winfrey's longtime beau.

    "It's up to the people," he told the LA Times. "She would absolutely do it."

    Two other friends close to Winfrey chimed in. Speaking under the condition of anonymity, the besties told CNN that the Mississippian is "actively thinking" about tossing her name into the 2020 presidential race.

    via GIPHY

    Netizens also got in on the conversation.

    ​However, not everyone was thrilled with the notion. Some even started sharing pictures of Winfrey snuggling up with Harvey Weinstein, the movie producer who allegedly sexually assaulted dozens of actresses, to shut down the presidential talk.

    ​Winfrey has previously denied any intention of campaigning for the oval office. In October 2017, she even went as far as saying "there will be no running for office of any kind for me" in an interview with Gayle King, one of Winfrey's closest friends for decades.

    Though nothing has been confirmed, judging from the ovation she got, the majority of Hollywood would seem in favor of Winfrey's election bid. Some have even suggested she pick beloved actor Tom Hanks for her running mate.

    Related:

    Congressional Hearing, Trump Protests and the Golden Globes
    Cameron's 'Avatar' wins best drama at golden globes
    Tags:
    presidential campaign, Oprah Winfrey, California
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Beautiful Sportswomen Who Wowed Us in 2017
    Beautiful Sportswomen Who Wowed Us in 2017
    Bad Bill? Say It Ain’t So!
    Bad Bill? Say It Ain’t So!
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok