Hillary Clinton, Madeleine Albright Lash Out at Trump's 'Racist' Remark

US President Donald Trump continues to receive sharp public rebukes over one remarkably insulting phrase, which he later denied.

Donald Trump's former rival in the presidential race, Hillary Clinton, issued a reminder of the anniversary of the disastrous earthquake in Haiti, commenting on the US president's reported words.

"The anniversary of the devastating earthquake 8 years ago is a day to remember the tragedy, honor the resilient people of Haiti, & affirm America's commitment to helping our neighbors. Instead, we‘re subjected to Trump's ignorant, racist views of anyone who doesn't look like him," the former US secretary of state said.

For several days now, the international community and general public have slammed Donald Trump over a single statement, allegedly made by the US president during closed-door talks in the White House on an immigration deal on January 11. The remark was reportedly referring to a plan drafted by a bipartisan group of senators to preserve DACA, also known as "Dreamers", immigrants brought to the US at a very young age, from deportation, as well as to make changes to other laws on immigration. The words, allegedly said by Trump, were humiliating to Haiti, El Salvador, and African nations, calling them "sh*thole countries."

Madeleine Albright, who was the first ever female US Secretary of State, outlined an even more pessimistic outlook for Trump's presidency and his actions, commenting on his words.