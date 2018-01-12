Register
03:36 GMT +312 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    President Donald Trump walks across the South Lawn as he arrives at the White House in Washington, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, after traveling from Camp David, Md.

    Trump Asks Why US Has So Many Immigrants from 'Sh*thole' Countries - Report

    © AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik
    US
    Get short URL
    11245

    On Thursday, US President Donald Trump inquired of lawmakers in the White House, "Why are we having all these people from sh*thole countries come here?" while talking about immigrants from Haiti and Africa.

    Trump's comments occurred while speaking with legislators about immigration protections, the Hill reported. Instead, according to people in the meeting, the president said the US should accept more immigrants from places like Norway.

    US Department of Homeland Security
    © Flickr/ killbox
    Deported 'Dreamer' Violated Conditions of Immigration Status - DHS

    The remarks show that Trump, with almost a year of presidential experience under his belt, is not much different than candidate Trump, who said in a speech announcing his candidacy, "When Mexico sends its people, they're not sending their best. They're not sending you. They're sending people that have lots of problems, and they're bringing those problems with us. They're bringing drugs. They're bringing crime. They're rapists. And some, I assume, are good people."

    Senators Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Tom Cotton (R-AR), and Representative Bob Goodlatte (R-VA) were some of the people attending the meeting and reportedly were taken aback by Trump's remark. 

    ​Trump has relied on lawmakers to present a new immigration framework that will deal with expiring protections for immigrants who arrived under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) policy, sometimes known as the "dreamers." During a joint news conference with Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg Wednesday, Trump stated that he would not sign a bipartisan bill that lacked funding for a wall on America's southern border with Mexico, but House Republicans have been split on whether to side with Trump. House Speaker Paul Ryan said last month that DACA is "a separate issue" from the wall. Ryan sees the wall issue as belonging to the conversation about government spending rather than immigration policy per se. 

    In a statement, the White House did not explicitly deny that Trump called Haiti and African countries "sh*tholes."

    "Like other nations that have merit-based migrations, President Trump is fighting for permanent solutions that make our country stronger by welcoming those who can contribute to our society, grow our economy and assimilate into our great nation," a White House statement reads. 

    Trump previously berated immigrants from Haiti, alleging that they all "have AIDS," and claimed Nigerians couldn't be relied on to "go back to their huts" after seeing America, according to a New York Times report from December 2017. The White House at the time denied reports that Trump made the derogatory statements. 

    Related:

    Most Americans Believe Trump Will Be Cleared in Russia Probe
    Trump Expected to Extend Sanctions Relief to Iran This Week - Reports
    Trump Administration Removes Florida From Offshore Drilling Plan
    Analysis Reveals 'Stable Genius' Trump Speaks Like Fourth-Grader
    'Someone May Have Got to Trump' Over Islamabad's Tolerance for Taliban - Analyst
    Tags:
    immigrants, immigration, Donald Trump, Norway, Nigeria, Africa, Haiti, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Baikal in Winter: Pure Beauty of a Frozen Lake
    Whips and Chains Indict Me
    Whips and Chains Indict Me
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok