15:55 GMT +312 January 2018
    U.S. President Donald Trump

    On the Offence: Trump's Past Offensive Remarks Against Immigrants and Foreigners

    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst
    US
    1 0 0

    During a meeting with a bipartisan delegation of Senators on DACA, US President Donald Trump reportedly inquired of the lawmakers in the White House, “Why are we having all these people from sh*thole countries come here?”

    Trump’s remarks on immigrants couldn’t go unnoticed, sparking a wave of indignation across the world. Sputnik decided to recall all the times Trump had fired insults at citizens of other countries.

    READ MORE: Trump Asks Why US Has So Many Immigrants from 'Sh*thole' Countries — Report

    Mexicans

    During his presidential campaign, Donald Trump promised to take a tough stance on immigration, and has repeatedly called for building an “impenetrable, physical, tall, powerful, beautiful, southern border wall” between the United States and Mexico – which he would “make pay for it.”

    Having kicked off his presidential bid in June 2015, he delivered an eccentric speech, blaming many of the country’s problems on Mexico, which he alleged was not sending its “best people” to the US.

    “When Mexico sends its people, they’re not sending their best. They’re not sending you. They’re not sending you. They’re sending people that have lots of problems, and they’re bringing those problems with us. They’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists. And some, I assume, are good people.”

    Days later in an interview with CNN, he continued his rant, branding them, among other immigrants, “killers” and “rapists”:

    "I love Mexico. I love the Mexican people. I do business with the Mexican people, but you have people coming through the border that are from all over. And they're bad. They're really bad. You have people coming in, and I'm not just saying Mexicans — I'm talking about people that are from all over that are killers and rapists, and they're coming into this country."

    It turned out that long before his presidential campaign, Trump, who claimed he did business with Mexico, in fact regarded them as “enemies”:

    Trump’s remarks about Mexicans seem rather controversial, reflecting the double-edged nature of his relationships “I love you, I hate you”:

    Furthermore, Trump has retweeted and then deleted a comment attacking his fellow GOP candidate Jeb Bush over his Mexican-born wife.

    He claimed that Federal Judge Gonzalo Curiel, presiding over a class action lawsuit against Trump University, was biased because of his Mexican heritage.

    “He’s a Mexican. We’re building a wall between here and Mexico. The answer is, he is giving us very unfair rulings — rulings that people can’t even believe.”

    African-American Community

    Already in 2013, Donald Trump was accusing African-Americans and Hispanics of high crime rates in the country.

    Later, however, during the presidential race, he tried to appeal to black voters, but despite gaining better numbers than his Republican predecessors, failed, having offended them:

    "What do you have to lose by trying something new, like Trump? What do you have to lose? You're living in poverty. Your schools are no good. You have no jobs. Fifty-eight percent of your youth is unemployed. What the hell do you have to lose?"

    His behavior was condemned in June 2016, when he referred to African-Americans as “the blacks,” and then probably in a bid to win their support or dispel the idea that he is racist, pointed out a man in the crowd and called him “my African-American.”

    "Oh, look at my African-American over here. Look at him. Are you the greatest?"

    Earlier in 2015, Donald Trump suggested that the white attendees at his rally acted correctly when they kicked and shoved a Black Lives Matter activist. Mercutio Southall later confessed that prior to the attack they called him and his fellow protesters “monkeys” and used the N-word, because he was chanting “Black lives matter.”

    “Maybe [the protester] should have been roughed up,” he mused. “It was absolutely disgusting what he was doing,” Trump said the following day.

    Muslims

    Having proposed a travel ban on Muslim-majority nations from entering the United States when he came to the office, Trump said:

    “I’m doing good for the Muslims. Many Muslim friends of mine are in agreement with me. They say, ‘Donald, you brought something up to the fore that is so brilliant and so fantastic.”

    While a candidate, he compared migrants coming from war-torn countries to a “Trojan horse”:

    "You look at the migration, it's young, strong men," he said. "We cannot take a chance that the people coming over here are going to be ISIS-affiliated."

    Later, in March 2016, Donald Trump made a statement, which outraged Muslims across the world. During an interview with CNN, he said “I think Islam hates us,” not distinguishing between the religion and radical Islamist terrorism. He elaborated that the war was waged against radical Islam, but clarified that "it's very hard to define. It's very hard to separate. Because you don't know who's who."

    "There's something there that — there's a tremendous hatred there," Trump said. "There's a tremendous hatred. We have to get to the bottom of it. There's an unbelievable hatred of us.

    Haitians and Nigerians

    According to The New York Times, during a cabinet meeting in the Oval office in June 2017, the President said that Haitians entering the United States “all have AIDS” and that Nigerians would never “go back to their huts” once they saw America. The White House spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders denied the “outrageous claims.”

    Tags:
    Mexican wall, offensive remarks, Donald Trump, United States
