12:28 GMT +313 January 2018
    US Plans to Take Steps Against Iran's Missile Activities - US Envoy to UN

    US
    UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The United States could take steps against Iranian activities in the missile sphere outside the framework of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and hopes that Washington's efforts will be backed by other states, US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said.

    "Here at the UN, we look forward to gaining new international cooperation to strengthen actions against Iranian missile activity, enforce arms embargoes that Iran violates, crack down on Iranian sponsorship of terrorism, and continue to shine a light on Iranian human rights violations. All of those steps can be taken outside of the nuclear deal, but if we cannot achieve international consensus on them, then it will become even clearer that the nuclear deal is an impediment to peace," Haley said in a statement released by the US Mission to the United Nations on Friday, commenting on Trump's decision to waive sanctions on Iran.

    The diplomat underlined that Washington's strong message by saying that America would not tolerate "dangerous and destabilizing behavior" and expected that other nations would join the United States in its efforts.

    US President Donald Trump announced on January 12 his resolution to waive sanctions on Iran as required by the JCPOA, also known as the Iran nuclear deal. However, the president specified it would be the last time he signs the waiver unless the deal is modified.

    READ MORE: Trump Decides to Extend Iran Sanctions Waiver, But for the Last Time — WH

    The move correlates with Trump's entrenched position that he has been advocating since his election campaign. This stance comes inspite of EU support for the agreement and repeated confirmation of the bloc's commitment to it.

    EU Reiterates Commitment to Iran Nuclear Deal after Trump’s Decision

    The president delineated the US position by refusing to re-certify the nuclear deal in late October 2017, accusing Tehran of violating the spirit of the agreement.Despite the fact that Trump decided not to contest Tehran's compliance with the deal at the international level, he did not exclude a possible withdrawal from the deal if the agreement was not improved. Other JCPOA signatories have called on the United States to comply with the agreement's provisions, saying that the deal had yielded results and was non-negotiable.

    The disputed agreement was signed in 2015 between the European Union, Iran and P5+1 countries (China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States, plus Germany), aiming to gradually lift the economic and diplomatic sanctions imposed on Tehran by Western countries in exchange for Iran ending its nuclear program.

    Iran nuclear deal, Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), UN, Nikki Haley, Iran, United States
