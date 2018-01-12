Kremlin Calls for Preserving Iran Nuclear Deal

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Kremlin considers it necessary to preserve existing agreements on the Iranian nuclear dossier, as they reflect the consensus of many parties, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday when asked what the Kremlin's attitude was to the extension of sanctions against Iran on the part of the United States.

"You know the position of the Russian side: we adhere to and are committed to the idea of the need to preserve this agreement on the Iranian nuclear dossier… We believe that it is extremely important to preserve this consensus, viability of the document," Peskov said commenting on Reuters reports that a regular freeze of sanctions could be used by the US side to improve the document.

The statement of the spokesman comes after EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini confirmed on Thursaday that the 2015 Iran deal was delivering its main goal of keeping the nuclear program in check and said that the bloc expected all parties of the deal to comply with commitments under the agreement.

© AP Photo/ Ronald Zak US Treasury to Impose New Sanctions on Iran

The US State Department announced earlier this week that the US administration was expected to decide on extending the Iran sanctions waiver on Friday as Trump was facing a deadline on recertifying the nuclear deal.

In October 2017, Trump refused to certify that Iran was in compliance with the agreement but stopped short of pulling the United States out of the pact, prompting condemnation from other members of the P5+1 that had brokered the historic deal.