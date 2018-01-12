Kremlin Calls for Preserving Iran Nuclear Deal

"You know the position of the Russian side: we adhere to and are committed to the idea of the need to preserve this agreement on the Iranian nuclear dossier… We believe that it is extremely important to preserve this consensus, viability of the document," Peskov said commenting on Reuters reports that a regular freeze of sanctions could be used by the US side to improve the document.
The statement of the spokesman comes after EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini confirmed on Thursaday that the 2015 Iran deal was delivering its main goal of keeping the nuclear program in check and said that the bloc expected all parties of the deal to comply with commitments under the agreement.
READ MORE: Macron Stressed Commitment to Iran Nuclear Deal in Conversation With Trump
In October 2017, Trump refused to certify that Iran was in compliance with the agreement but stopped short of pulling the United States out of the pact, prompting condemnation from other members of the P5+1 that had brokered the historic deal.
All comments
Show new comments (0)