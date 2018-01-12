Register
23:08 GMT +312 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A view of the White House in Washington, DC.

    Trump Decides to Extend Iran Sanctions Waiver, But for the Last Time - WH

    © AFP 2018/ BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI
    World
    Get short URL
    0 011

    At the same time, the US Treasury has added 14 individuals to the sanctions list over Iran's ballistic missile program.

    US President Donald Trump has decided to waive sanctions on Iran that are required by the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran nuclear deal, according to his administration.

    "The President's decision is to waive once more nuclear sanctions that the terms of the JCPOA require the United States to waive in order to remain in the deal but in a statement the President will make clear that this is the last such waiver he will issue," senior administration officials told reporters.

    According to a senior US government official cited by Reuters, the US president wants to strengthen the 2015 Iran nuclear deal with a follow-on agreement in 120 days or the US will withdraw from it.

    In addition, Trump also reportedly wants to ament law related to the issue in order to say that the United States views Iran's long-range missile program as inseparable from its nuclear program.

    READ MORE: EU State Signs Biggest Credit Deal With Iran as US Decision on Sanctions Looms

    Simultaneously, the US Department of Treasury has added 14 individuals to the sanctions list related to Iran's ballistic missile program.

    "Today, the Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated 14 individuals and entities in connection with serious human rights abuses and censorship in Iran, and support to designated Iranian weapons proliferators," the release said.

    After the US State Department announced that the US administration was expected to decide on extending the sanctions waiver on Friday as the deadline loomed, EU top diplomats have strongly reiterated support for the nuclear deal, emphasizing that Iran was honoring its obligations under the agreement.

    Separately, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said earlier this week that Tehran regretted that one of the parties to the nuclear deal didn't fulfill its obligations under the agreement but made attempts to hamper its implementation instead.

    Hezbollah fighter looks toward Syria while standing in the fields of the Lebanese border village of Brital, Lebanon. (File)
    © AP Photo/ Bassem Mroue
    US to Fight Iran's Presence in Syria With Aggressive Sanctions - State Dep't
    In October 2017, Trump refused to certify that Iran was in compliance with the agreement but stopped short of pulling the United States out of the pact, prompting condemnation from other members of the P5+1 that had brokered the historic deal.

    The Iran deal, also known as the JCPOA, that was signed in July 2015 by Tehran and the P5+1 group of nations — the United States, Russia, China, France and the United Kingdom plus Germany, stipulates a gradual lifting of sanctions imposed on the Islamic Republic in exchange for the country maintaining peaceful nature of its nuclear program.

    Related:

    EU State Signs Biggest Credit Deal With Iran as US Decision on Sanctions Looms
    Kremlin Calls for Preserving Iran Nuclear Deal
    Macron Stressed Commitment to Iran Nuclear Deal in Conversation With Trump
    Tags:
    sanctions, Iran nuclear deal, Donald Trump, United States, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (January 6-12)
    Whips and Chains Indict Me
    Whips and Chains Indict Me
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok