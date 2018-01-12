Macron Stressed Commitment to Iran Nuclear Deal in Conversation With Trump

PARIS (Sputnik) - French President Emmanuel Macron has stressed France’s commitment to the Iran nuclear deal and called the talks between Seoul and Pyongyang a positive step in a telephone conversation with his US counterpart Donald Trump, the Elysee Palace said in statement late on Thursday.

The phone conversation between the leaders took place on Thursday, according to the statement.

“The strict implementation of the agreement should be accompanied by a strong dialogue on the ballistic program of Iran and its regional politics,” Macron told Trump, as quoted in the press service statement.

Macron also commended the resumption of the intra-Korean contacts, according to the statement.

The White House also said in a press release in the wake of the call, that Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron spoke about their commitment to keep pressuring North Korea in order to stop its nuclear program.

"The two leaders discussed President Macron’s recent visit to China and committed to continue to apply pressure on North Korea until it returns to the path of denuclearization," the release said.

The release stated that Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron agreed to meet at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland later this month if they have time.

"President Donald J. Trump spoke today with President Emmanuel Macron of France. The two leaders agreed to meet at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, schedules permitting," the release said on Thursday.