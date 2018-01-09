US Spy Satellite Believed to Be Lost in Failed SpaceX Launch - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A classified US spy satellite code-named Zuma is presumed to be lost after it failed to reach low-Earth orbit on board a Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket, media reported Tuesday.

The rocket was launched Monday from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station at 1:00 GMT.

The Wall Street Journal reported, citing the US industry and government officials, that the satellite did not separate from the rocket as planned and fell back.

SpaceX signaled no problems during the launch and has not commented on the reports so far.

The launch of the satellite has been carried out at the request of the US government. The information about the orbital parameters as well as about the satellite's purpose has been classified.

The satellite's launch should have taken place in November 2017, however, it has been delayed several times for various reasons.