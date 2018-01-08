Falcon 9 Rocket With Secret US Satellite on Board Launched From Cape Canaveral

The US private space transportation company SpaceX has announced a successful launch and landing of the Falcon 9 rocket, bringing a secret satellite of the US government into orbit.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Falcon 9 rocket, carrying a secret satellite of the US government, was launched Monday from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, the US private space transportation company SpaceX said.

The rocket was launched at 4:00 a.m. Moscow time (1:00 GMT).

"Liftoff… Main engine cutoff and stage separation confirmed," the SpaceX said on Twitter.

Falcon 9 first stage has landed at Landing Zone 1. pic.twitter.com/679wN4F8kX — SpaceX (@SpaceX) January 8, 2018

​The launch of the satellite into low-Earth orbit has been carried out at the request of the US government. The information about the apparatus' orbital parameters as well as about its purpose has been classified.

The satellite's launch should have taken place in November 2017, however, it has been delayed several times for various reasons.