Register
23:27 GMT +303 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    An unmanned SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches from Cape Canaveral, Florida

    Take Two: SpaceX to Launch US Government Mystery Satellite Friday

    © REUTERS/ Mike Brown
    Tech
    Get short URL
    104

    Technology pioneer Elon Musk’s aerospace firm, SpaceX, is preparing to launch a secretive spacecraft for an unnamed branch of the US government this week after postponing the event in November.

    Codenamed Zuma, the launch was initially scheduled for November from NASA's Kennedy Space Center at Merritt Island, Florida. SpaceX delayed sending Zuma into space after concerns emerged about the nose cone protecting the payload from dynamic pressure and aerodynamic heating on its way out of the atmosphere.

    SpaceX Dragon
    © NASA
    SpaceX Dragon Cargo Ship Departs International Space Station - NASA

    Multiple media outlets reported that Zuma would take off on Thursday, January 4, but SpaceX pushed the event date back again to Friday at the earliest, the California-based company announced on Twitter.

    SpaceX is "targeting [a] January 5 launch of Zuma," the company said Wednesday.

    The classified government satellite may have been built by defense giant Northrop Grumman, the only company besides SpaceX known to be involved with the project. "The US government assigned Northrop Grumman the responsibility of acquiring launch services for this mission," the Virginia-based aerospace and defense firm said in November.

    "Working closely with our customers and suppliers, these [aerospace] systems and technologies are used for a wide range of missions from intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance; protected communications; battle management; strike operations; electronic warfare and missile defense to Earth observation, space science and space exploration," according to a company description of Northrop's aerospace products.

    A deactivated Titan II nuclear ICMB
    © AFP 2017/ BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI
    Boeing, Northrop Grumman Split $677Mln to Develop Next Generation ICBM

    Little else is known about the Zuma project, including under which government agency umbrella the project falls. The National Reconnaissance Office seems to be a likely candidate since it is a US government agency tasked with developing and maintaining spy satellites, but the NRO denied involvement when pressed on the Zuma launch last October.

    SpaceX launched a satellite for the NRO last May and the agency did not shy away from claiming ownership of the payload. Nevertheless, "one source told Ars Technica that SpaceX is launching the payload for the National Reconnaissance Office," a January 2 report in the technology publication asserted.

    The Zuma launch will clear the way for SpaceX to test Falcon Heavy, a rocket "with more than 5 million pounds of thrust at liftoff — equal to approximately eighteen 747 aircraft at full power," according to the private space firm.

    Related:

    SpaceX to Launch Secret Zuma Spacecraft for Unknown US Government Agency
    SpaceX Puts Ten Iridium Satellites Into Low-Earth Orbit (VIDEO)
    WATCH: SpaceX’s Dragon Spacecraft Lifts Off for ISS Resupply Mission
    US’s Mysterious X-37B Space Plane to Head Back Into Orbit on SpaceX Rocket
    New Russian Medium-Class Carrier Rocket Could Compete With SpaceX's Falcon
    Tags:
    spy satellite, satellite, SpaceX, NASA, US National Reconnaissance Office, Elon Musk, Florida
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Snow Maidens From Around the World
    Snow Maidens From Around the World
    Happy New Year!
    Happy New Year!
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok