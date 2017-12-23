SpaceX Puts Ten Iridium Satellites Into Low-Earth Orbit (VIDEO)

The satellites were placed into low-earth orbit and returned "healthy signals" less than two hours after the launch, according to the company’s Twitter feed.
Successful deployment of 10 @IridiumComm NEXT satellites to low-Earth orbit confirmed.
Here's the video. #spacex #IridiumNEXT
The rocket was launched from Vandenberg air force base at 5:27 p.m. local time (01:27 GMT Saturday). This is the fourth time SpaceX launches a dozen of Iridium satellites to replace a constellation of more than 70 orbiting the Earth.
