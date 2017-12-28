Fisherman Almost Loses His Hand While Trying to Save Shark (VIDEO)

A shocking video of the man swiftly pulling his hand away just in time was released online on Thursday.

A shark almost bit off the hand of a US fisherman who was trying to save the animal after he accidentally caught it on his line, Daily Mail reported.

The incident occurred while the man was fishing in the Florida Keys on December, 17.

The breathtaking footage recently published online shows how the man tries to extract a hook from the shark's jaws with the help of scissors.

The seemingly unconscious shark suddenly tried to bite its savior's hand off.

Luckily, the fisherman demonstrated excellent reactions and removed his hand at the last second.

After the fish calmed down, the man managed to pull the hook out of its jaw and let it back into the sea.