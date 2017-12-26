Fishermen Stalked by Great White Shark in South Carolina (VIDEO)

Register
27 December 2017
    Fishermen in South Carolina stalked by great white shark

    © Screenshot/ Chip Michalove
    Viral
    412

    On Friday, a group of spectators got an early Christmas present after a leisurely afternoon of catching and releasing small fish led to an up close (and surprisingly friendly) encounter with a 15-foot great white shark.

    Chip Michalove, the owner and operator of Outcast Fishing on Hilton Head Island in South Carolina, was on a fishing expedition along the coast with a group of customers when he realized a curious shark was stalking their boat.

    "At about noon I saw a big shadow behind the boat, and I was surprised because I was so close in shore," Michalove, who has caught and released several great whites before, told the Myrtle Beach Online. "To only be out there for a couple hours and have one circle the boat was pretty rare."

    Prior to the shark's grand entrance, Michalove told the outlet, he'd intended just for his customers to get the chance to catch and then release smaller fishes such as sea bass, redfish or even a small shark.

    "The shark came in. It would circle the boat a few times, and then it would leave," Michalove added. "Then it would come back. Every time we thought she was gone for good, she showed right back up."

    The Oldest Shark On Earth
    © Photo: Youtube/Sputnik
    Scientists Discover the Oldest Living Shark on Earth

    Michalove, who described the shark as "real timid," noted that the entire stalking episode lasted roughly 45 minutes before the fearsome fish departed the area.

    Though the fisherman did make repeated attempts to hook and tag the Jaws-like shark, it ultimately stayed too far away from him to be able to complete the task.

    As for the customers aboard Michalove's boat, they were thrilled with the experience.

    "They were absolutely blown away," Michalove told the publication. "They said, ‘How in the world are we going to be able to top this?' They were so excited, they were speechless by the end of the day."

    According to Michalove, sharks during this time of year are typically looking for dead whales to feast on, which is likely what his boat was mistaken for.

