Register
16:54 GMT +312 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    RT channel

    Russian Embassy Calls on US to Let Russian Media Work Normally

    © Sputnik/ Evgeny Biyatov
    US
    Get short URL
    4200

    According to the Russian Embassy in the United States, the US law is enforced only in a selective and politically motivated manner.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Russian embassy in the United States has called on Washington to allow Russian media outlets in the US continue their normal daily journalistic routine, avoiding one more possible irritant in bilateral ties.

    According to the embassy, the US Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) was used selectively and in a politically motivated way, however, the pressure on Russian media outlet was continuing.

    None of the international media outlets were requested to register under the FARA. According to the official list of companies and institutions registered as a foreign agent in the US, as of December 31, 2016 only one media was registered as such —Japanese Cosmomedia America, which is engaged in the rebroadcasting of Japanese television programs in the country.

    "The Russian side has repeatedly stated that making Russian media in the United States change their status to foreign agents could significantly complicate their work and create problems for journalists… We call [on the US side] not to create yet another irritant in bilateral relations and to allow the media to work in a normal way," the statement said on Tuesday.

    RT
    RT
    US State Department: Registering Under FARA Will Not Impact Russian Media in US
    The embassy added that the two countries handle the issue of foreign agents differently and that Russian legislation is more universal and not selective.

    "Yes, there is a legal norm analogous to the US FARA in Russia. We took into consideration the experience of leading Western countries, while developing it. The main difference of the Russian law from the US one is that it is universal. Experience has proven that the US law is enforced only in a selective and politically motivated manner. This can be proven by the absence of foreign agents from the largest media outlets funded by Western states on the American list," the statement said.

    Earlier on Tuesday, the US State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert said at a press briefing that registering under FARA would not affect the news coverage of the Russian media outlets in the United States. However, Nauert added that registration procedures should be launched when a media company suspected in alleged "political activity."

    RT Reporter Detained at US Inauguration Protests Faces Up to 10 Years of Prison
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    RT May Be Unable to Work in US Because of FARA - Editor-In-Chief
    In September, the editor-in-chief of the RT broadcaster Margarita Simonyan slammed US authorities for their request to specify RT and Sputnik in the United States as foreign agents. Simonyan has emphasized that following the registration under FARA the media outlets might be compelled to disclose corporate and personal data of its employees, thus ultimately disabling the entire broadcaster's normal work.

    Over recent months, RT, as well as Sputnik, have faced pressure over allegations concerning their role in the 2016 US presidential election. Russia has repeatedly denied the allegations, insisting that it does not interfere in the internal affairs of other countries.

    Stand of the Sputnik International Information Agency. (File)
    © Sputnik/ Igor Russak
    US Probe Into RT, Sputnik: Trump Unintentionally Supports Russian Outlets
    Earlier this year, US congressmen introduced the Foreign Agents Registration Modernization and Enforcement Act bill, which would broaden the scope of FARA to include RT by expanding the Justice Department's authority to investigate attempts to "unlawfully influence the political process."

    Russian officials, including the ones from the Foreign Ministry, have said that Moscow has the right to react with a reciprocal response if Washington chooses to curb the work of Russian media in the United States.

    Related:

    RT in Talks With US Justice Department Amid Ongoing Pressure
    Vladimir Putin Praises ‘Fearless’ Work of Sputnik, RT
    RT Editor-in-Chief Says Broadcaster ‘Not Going Away’ From US Despite Pressure
    RT Employees in West Bank Lose Access to Office Blocked by Israeli Troops
    Listing RT as Foreign Agent 'Shameful,' Dangerous to US Media Freedom - Kislyak
    Tags:
    broadcast, Freedom of Press, foreign agent list, reporting, Foreign Agent Registration Act (FARA), activity, pressure, legislation, journalism, politics, media, Russian embassy in US, Heather Nauert, Margarita Simonyan, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    27th Old-timer Gallery Car Show in Pictures
    27th 'Old-Timer Gallery' Car Show in Pictures
    15-Day Countdown
    15-Day Countdown
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok