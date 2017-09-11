RT America Contractor Ordered to Register as a Foreign Agent in US

A contractor of the Russian RT broadcaster in the United States received a letter from the US authorities to register under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) over its work for the broadcaster, the RT press service told RIA Novosti on Monday.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The letter was received by the company against the background of discussions on a bill submitted to the House of Representatives of the US Congress to amend requirements for registration of foreign agents under the FARA. The project involves the allocation of additional powers to the US Department of Justice, which includes the FBI, to identify and prosecute organizations that "illegally" try to influence the political processes in the United States.

"The company that supplies all services for RT America channel, including TV production and operations, in the US, has received a letter from the US Department of Justice, claiming that the company is obligated to register under FARA due to the work it does for RT," the press service said.

The news comes after the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) questioned former Sputnik employee Andrew Feinberg as part of the investigation of reports that the agency allegedly acted as a Russian propaganda agency in violation of the US Foreign Agents Act (FARA). Commenting on the news, Sputnik and RT’s editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan said that " freedom of speech is turning in its grave ."

