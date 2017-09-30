Register
    RT Editor-In-Chief Calls US Demand on Registration Under FARA Illegitimate

    The US Department of Justice asked a contractor of the RT in the United States to register under Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA). According to RT editor-in-chief, this move is apparently aimed at preventing the media outlet from working in the US.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of the RT broadcaster, called on Friday the US authorities' demand to register a contractor of the RT in the United States as a foreign agent, illegitimate.

    Earlier in September, the US Department of Justice (DOJ) asked the company that runs the channel in the United States to register under Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), while in June US congressmen introduced a Foreign Agents Registration Modernization and Enforcement Act bill. The latter would provide the Justice Department with increased investigative authority to identify and prosecute entities that allegedly seek to unlawfully influence the US political process.

    "The order to register under this law is illegitimate. The US lawyers tell us that this demand is illegitimate and contradicts to the US legislation… Nevertheless, the same lawyers tell us that we are obliged to register, otherwise on October 17 our employees and our property will be arrested," Simonyan said at a talk show on Channel One Russia.

    Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of RT and Rossiya Segodnya
    © Sputnik/
    RT Chief Pokes Fun at Twitter for Exposing Ad Campaigns to Promote News Stories in US
    Simonyan stressed that following the registration as a foreign agent the broadcaster might be asked to provide the list of all the employees, their salaries, home addresses and telephones.

    The United States cannot shut the broadcaster, since it would be a violation of press freedom, that is why, the country is creating conditions that make it impossible to work there, she added.

    Russia has faced multiple accusations on part of US officials and media of alleged interference in the US presidential election, although the claims have not been substantiated. Top Russian officials have repeatedly denied these allegations and stressed that Russia avoids interfering in other states’ domestic affairs.

    RT and Sputnik have come under intense scrutiny in the United States, with US lawmakers questioning whether RT should have been registered under FARA and, most recently, asking the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to look into Sputnik Radio.

