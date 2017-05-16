RT Editor-in-Chief Comments on CIA Claim Russia Meddling in US Election

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, CIA spokeswoman Heather Fritz Horniak told RT the involvement of Russian intelligence services in hacking related to the US elections was an "established fact," which media outlets like RT would "attempt to muddle."

"Establishment journalism in a nutshell: CIA & Co haven't bothered to present a shred of evidence besides their own claims, and are now actually boasting about how happy the ever-loyal press is to unquestioningly go along with the story. This is exactly why people have stopped trusting the mainstream media and are seeking out alternative sources of news and analysis," Simonyan said, as cited by her press service.

Earlier in the day, the editor-in-chief called the CIA untrustworthy.

"No reputable news organization trusts the CIA. Now that is correct," Simonyan wrote on her official Facebook page.

Russia has repeatedly denied US claims it meddled in the US election process, calling them absurd. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow did not have official contacts with Trump's team during the presidential campaign.