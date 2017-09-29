Register
14:45 GMT +329 September 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Official residence of the U.S. President, the White House in Washington D.C.

    White House Reportedly Probes Officials' Private Emails Possibly Used for Work

    © Sputnik/ Natalia Seliverstova
    US
    Get short URL
    0 66 0 0

    The Politico media outlet reported that the White House launched an investigation into the use of private emails for the government work by officials.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The White House launched an internal investigation into the use of private email accounts for the government work by senior officials after reports on the issue emerged, local media reported.

    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks at Facebook in Menlo Park, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 27, 2015.
    © AP Photo/ Jeff Chiu
    Facebook Ignores Terrorism Help Pleas Yet Assists in US Russia Probe
    The move comes after the Politico media outlet reported earlier this week that US Presidential Adviser Jared Kushner may have used private email to discuss media coverage, event planning and other subjects with administration officials and outside advisers during the presidential transition.

    Following the reports, Democrats in the US Congress have called for an investigation into Kushner’s email usage, with ranking Democrat on the House of Representatives Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Elijah Cummings warning Kushner on Monday not to delete any messages from his personal account.

    According to CNN, Kushner has failed to reveal his personal email to the Senate intelligence committee during his closed interview.

    Democratic Presidential Nominee Hillary Clinton (L) and longtime aide Huma Abedin at a campaign event in Iowa, November 2015.
    © AFP 2017/ MANDEL NGAN
    New Batch of Clinton Emails Reveal 'Pay For Play' in State Dept - Watchdog
    Four officials familiar with the situation told Politico late on Thursday that the probe included pulling emails on the White House server to and from senior officials' private accounts. The investigation especially focuses on the email accounts of Kushner and Ivanka Trump, Kushner's wife and daughter of US President Donald Trump.

    According to Politico's sources, the investigation may last for several weeks while a White House spokesperson declined to comment on the issue.

    A similar issue attracted media attention when Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton was widely criticized for the use of a private email server while serving as secretary of state in 2009-2013. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) concluded that Clinton had been extremely careless in handling her emails, but recommended that no criminal charges be filed against her.

    Related:

    India Introduces Secure Email Service for Public Servants Amid Data Theft Fears
    Not a Matter of ‘Public Interest’: FBI Keeps Clinton Emails Secret
    Mueller Probing Whether Flynn Helped Seek Clinton Emails from Russian Hackers
    Tags:
    email, probe, White House, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Face of Sexual Revolution: Playboy Mogul Hugh Hefner
    The Face of Sexual Revolution: Playboy Mogul Hugh Hefner
    Cosmic Buddies
    Cosmic Buddies
    German federal election results
    2017 German Federal Election Results

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok