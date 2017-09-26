Register
    U.S. President Donald Trump gives a thumbs-up as he and White House Senior Advisor Jared Kushner depart the White House in Washington, U.S., March 15, 2017

    US Lawmaker Launches Investigation of Kushner's Use of Private Email

    © REUTERS/ Kevin Lamarque
    The Politico reported that Trump’s husband Jared Kushner, a White House adviser, used private email to conduct government business and now Democrats in the US Congress have called for an investigation of Kushner’s email usage, with US Congressman Elijah Cummings warning Kushner not to destroy any messages from his personal account.

    WASHINGTON, September 25 (Sputnik) — President's Donald Trump's son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner has been asked to preserve any official emails sent or received on his private email account for investigative purposes, ranking Democrat on the House of Representatives Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Elijah Cummings said in a letter to Kushner on Monday.

    The letter noted that an article in Politico reported Kushner had used a personal email account for government business, and that report was confirmed by Kushner's attorney.

    Kushner should provide the email addresses for all accounts used to conduct official business since Trump took office, all communication involved the security of his private family domain, as well the names, dates and email addresses of everyone he conducted business with through personal email, among others, the letter added.

    Democratic Presidential Nominee Hillary Clinton (L) and longtime aide Huma Abedin at a campaign event in Iowa, November 2015.
    © AFP 2017/ MANDEL NGAN
    New Batch of Clinton Emails Reveal 'Pay For Play' in State Dept - Watchdog
    According to the advocacy group American Oversight, Kushner's wife and White House adviser Ivanka Trump also used a personal email account to discuss official government business.

    "Emails released by the Small Business Administration (SBA) show Ms. Trump directly emailed SBA [Small Business Administration] Administrator Linda McMahon on February 28th using a private address to discuss her initiative on women’s entrepreneurship," the release stated.

    The emails were provided to American Oversight by the SBA in response to a Freedom of Information Act (FOIS) request submitted by the watchdog group in March seeking documents related to Ivanka Trump’s role in the administration, the release explained.

    The issue has resonance because of the scandal over former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s exclusive use of personal email while serving as former President Barack Obama’s first secretary of state — an issue that contributed to Clinton’s defeat by President Donald Trump. The FBI concluded that Clinton had been extremely careless in handling her emails, but recommended that no criminal charges be filed against her.

    Email Scandal, Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, United States
