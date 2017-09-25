US Presidential Adviser Kushner Used Private Email for WH Business

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — US Presidential Adviser Jared Kushner has discussed some issues related to his official business in the White House using a private email account, a research revealed.

According to Politico, which has seen and verified about two dozens emails, Kushner uses his private email account alongside the official one in order to discuss such issues as media coverage and event planning.

© REUTERS/ Carlos Barria Hillary Clinton Email Probe Ongoing - US House Oversight Chairman

In addition, Abbe Lowell, a lawyer for Kushner, recognized the fact that the US presidential adviser had used private email account in the White House, but noted that these emails generally contain news articles.

"Mr. Kushner uses his White House email address to conduct White House business… Fewer than 100 emails from January through August were either sent to or returned by Mr. Kushner to colleagues in the White House from his personal email account. These usually forwarded news articles or political commentary and most often occurred when someone initiated the exchange by sending an email to his personal rather than his White House address," Lowell said as quoted by the media outlet.

Meanwhile, Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton was widely criticized for the use of an unsecured email server while serving as secretary of state in 2009-2013 and during her 2016 presidential election campaign. The disclosure of Clinton’s use of the unsecured email server dogged her bid for the US presidency and possibly contributed to her defeat by Donald Trump.