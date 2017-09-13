Register
    Hillary Clinton

    Court Rules Lawyers Who Scrubbed Clinton’s Emails Must Be Investigated

    A Maryland judge has ordered the Maryland State Bar Association to launch an investigation into attorneys David E. Kendall, Cheryl Mills and Heather Samuelson concerning their role in the destruction of thousands of emails Hillary Clinton kept on a private server in her home while acting as secretary of state.

    The attorneys argued the complaint was "frivolous," the Washington Times reports, but Judge Paul Harris disagreed. "There are allegations of destroying evidence," Harris demurred Monday, noting that in Maryland the bar must look into such complaints irrespective of who raises it. "I just think this is a rather easy decision at this point," Harris said.

    Ty Clevenger, the man who filed the complaint, hopes to see Clinton and her attorneys disbarred.

    Clinton freely admitted during an interview with CBS on Sunday her use of a private server was "the most important of the mistakes I made."

    The infamous email scandal hung over Clinton’s campaign like a dark cloud. "I could never get out from under it and it never stopped," Clinton told CBS Sunday Morning.

    In a separate effort to unveil just what Clinton and her confidantes said over her servers, conservative watchdog Judicial Watch has sued the government with some measure of success.

    Judge to US Government: Cough Up More of Clinton’s Benghazi Emails

    The latest development in the suit came on August 8, when a Washington, DC judge ordered the State Department to reveal the state.gov emails used by Clinton confidantes. Before the ruling, the only place the Justice Department had not looked for Clinton’s emails was incidentally "the one records system over which [the State Department] has always had control and that is almost certain to contain some responsive records: the state.gov email servers," Judge Amit Mehta said in his ruling.

    The State Department is required to search those servers and furnish a proper response to Judicial Watch’s Freedom of Information Act request by September 22. 

