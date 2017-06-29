Register
19:21 GMT +329 June 2017
Live
    Search
    In this file photo taken Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2014, a woman walks past the company logo of the internet car service, Uber, in San Francisco, USA.

    'Breach of Protocol, No Regard for Safety': New Rape Allegation Plagues Uber

    © AP Photo/ Eric Risberg
    US
    Get short URL
    0 67 0 0

    Uber are facing pressure once again as a woman has accused a Uber driver of attacking her. These allegations come just a few weeks after another female passenger in India said she was raped by her Uber driver.

    Uber logo
    © AFP 2017/ Mark Ralston
    Woman Raped by Uber Driver Claims Company Tried to Publicly Discredit Her
    A lawsuit was filed in Kansas City, Missouri, US, detailing how a man named Yahkhahnahn Ammi had sexually assaulted a customer in January 2017, after beating up another woman just a few weeks before.

    The legal complaint was filed by the rape victim on June 27, and states that not only did Uber know Ammi had a previous conviction for attempted murder under a different name, but that they allowed him to continue working. 

    "A basic background search reveals that Ammi has a long history of violence. On January 29, 1996, Ammi, under his birth name Perrie D Gibson, entered an Alford plea in Madison County, Illinois, for attempted first-degree murder with intent to kill," the lawsuit reads.

    ​According to the suit, in December 2016 an Uber user in St. Louis claimed Ammi assaulted a female passenger and that a police report had been filed along with a "serious incident report" to Uber. 

    Uber CEO Travis Kalanick attends the summer World Economic Forum in Tianjin, China on June 26, 2016. REUTERS/Shu Zhang/File Photo
    © REUTERS/ Shu Zhang/File Photo
    Uber CEO Finally Crumbles and Resigns After Months of Scandal, Bad PR

    However, Ammi was still allowed to pick up people despite the assault compliant, as a result could strike again, this time in January 2017, raping a passenger.

    "Uber acted with deliberate disregard for the safety of the public, including Plaintiff, in failing to deactivate Ammi's account immediately after allegations of violence were reported," the suit continued.

    "Uber breached its own protocol for addressing allegations of violence by an Uber driver. Uber's own chief security officer stated that the company's policy is to deactivate a driver 'within minutes' when it receives a report of driver violence."

    Uber have been accused of negligence, negligent hiring, fraudulent concealment, violation of the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act, negligent infliction of emotional distress, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and two counts of assault and battery. In total, Uber, based in San Francisco, California, is accused of eight infractions.

    ​These allegations come shortly after Uber co-founder and CEO Travis Kalanick had resigned from his position as chief executive of the US$68 billion company after a tumultuous six months of scandal. 

    Related:

    Ursine Uber? Canadian Bear Desperate for a Ride
    Uber CEO Finally Crumbles and Resigns After Months of Scandal, Bad PR
    Woman Raped by Uber Driver Claims Company Tried to Publicly Discredit Her
    Need a Ride? San Francisco to Determine if Lyft, Uber Are Public Nuisance
    Tags:
    sexual harassment, passenger, taxi, safety, rape, allegations, violence, Uber, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Andrei Stenin Int'l Photo Contest: Shortlist of Finalists in Sports Category
    Andrei Stenin Int'l Photo Contest: Shortlist of Finalists in Sports Category
    Big Nothing Burger
    Big Nothing Burger
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok