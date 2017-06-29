'Breach of Protocol, No Regard for Safety': New Rape Allegation Plagues Uber

© AFP 2017/ Mark Ralston Woman Raped by Uber Driver Claims Company Tried to Publicly Discredit Her

A lawsuit was filed in Kansas City, Missouri, US, detailing how a man named Yahkhahnahn Ammi had sexually assaulted a customer in January 2017, after beating up another woman just a few weeks before.

The legal complaint was filed by the rape victim on June 27, and states that not only did Uber know Ammi had a previous conviction for attempted murder under a different name, but that they allowed him to continue working.

"A basic background search reveals that Ammi has a long history of violence. On January 29, 1996, Ammi, under his birth name Perrie D Gibson, entered an Alford plea in Madison County, Illinois, for attempted first-degree murder with intent to kill," the lawsuit reads.

​According to the suit, in December 2016 an Uber user in St. Louis claimed Ammi assaulted a female passenger and that a police report had been filed along with a "serious incident report" to Uber.

However, Ammi was still allowed to pick up people despite the assault compliant, as a result could strike again, this time in January 2017, raping a passenger.

"Uber acted with deliberate disregard for the safety of the public, including Plaintiff, in failing to deactivate Ammi's account immediately after allegations of violence were reported," the suit continued.

"Uber breached its own protocol for addressing allegations of violence by an Uber driver. Uber's own chief security officer stated that the company's policy is to deactivate a driver 'within minutes' when it receives a report of driver violence."

Uber have been accused of negligence, negligent hiring, fraudulent concealment, violation of the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act, negligent infliction of emotional distress, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and two counts of assault and battery. In total, Uber, based in San Francisco, California, is accused of eight infractions.

​These allegations come shortly after Uber co-founder and CEO Travis Kalanick had resigned from his position as chief executive of the US$68 billion company after a tumultuous six months of scandal.