Uber CEO Finally Crumbles and Resigns After Months of Scandal, Bad PR

According to sources, Kalanick stepped down in the face of pressure from five of Uber's major investors, however he will stay on the company's board.

A number of corporate scandals led to the man's resignation. Here are some of them:

Fair Price Hike During London Terror Attack

During the terror attack in London Bridge, in which several people were killed and many more injured, travelers who were desperately trying to make their way home discovered that Uber had increased the price of trips.

Users took to social media to protest and communicate their anger at Uber.

Journeys normally costing around £7 (US$9) were hiked up to as much as 40 pounds in line with Uber's peak demand rates.

Uber, on its part, said in a statement, that fare surges had been stopped as soon as it learned about the attack.

The firm also communicated within 24 hours that passengers who used the app around the London Bridge attack had been issued a refund.

Classy move, @Uber — refunding my fare home last night from near the terror attacks #LondonBridge #LookForTheHelpers pic.twitter.com/vyRVLY3Z5o — Victoria MacCallum (@VickyMacCallum) June 4, 2017​

​Rape Allegations

In June 2017, reports came through that a female passenger had been raped by her Uber driver in India.

The 26-year-old woman, whose name was not revealed to the public, claims that she was "violated physically when she was brutally raped in [New] Delhi, India, by her Uber driver in December 2014."

© REUTERS/ Adnan Abidi Policemen escort driver Shiv Kumar Yadav

In a statement Kalanick said:

"We will do everything, I repeat, everything to help bring this perpetrator to justice and to support the victim and her family in her recovery."

Sexual Harassment

In February 2017, a former Uber engineer made serious allegations of sexual harassment and discrimination at the firm's offices, and claimed management repeatedly dismissed her complaints, protected a repeat offender and threatened to sack her for raising concerns.

The accuser was Susan Fowler, who served as a reliability engineer at the company from November 2015 to December 2016. The allegations were outlined on her blog.

I wrote something up this weekend about my year at Uber, and why I left: https://t.co/SyREtfLuZH — Susan J. Fowler (@susanthesquark) 19 February 2017

​As a result of this, at least 20 employees were fired after a company investigation into sexual harassment claims and workplace culture.

© RIA Novosti. Grigoriy Sisoev Watching Queen Bey? Court Papers Claim Uber Employees Spied on Beyonce

Spying Allegations

In December 2016, a former Uber employee sued the company, claiming that he was fired for blowing the whistle on former coworkers abusing the technology to stalk politicians, love interests and celebrities, including US singer Beyonce.

Samuel Ward Spangenberg, 45, a former forensic investigator for Uber, was fired just months after he reported his concerns to his bosses.

"Uber's lack of security regarding its customer data was resulting in Uber employees being able to track high profile politicians, celebrities, and even personal acquaintances of Uber employees, including ex-boyfriends/girlfriends, and ex-spouses," Spangenberg said in his court declaration for the lawsuit.