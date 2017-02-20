Register
17:38 GMT +320 February 2017
Live
    Search
    In this file photo taken Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2014, a woman walks past the company logo of the internet car service, Uber, in San Francisco, USA.

    'Slightly Horrifying': Uber Launches Investigation Into Sexual Harassment Claims

    © AP Photo/ Eric Risberg
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 7510

    A former Uber engineer has made serious allegations of sexual harassment and discrimination at the firm's offices, and claimed management repeatedly dismissed her complaints, protected a repeat offender and threatened to sack her for raising concerns - just the latest in a litany of scandals to rock the firm.

    The accuser is Susan Fowler, who served as a reliability engineer at the company from November 2015 to December 2016. The allegations are outlined on her blog.

    Describing her tenure at the firm as "strange, fascinating, and slightly horrifying," Fowler claims a manager propositioned her for sex on her first day. She says her manager sent her a series of messages over the company chat, explaining he was in an open relationship and was having trouble finding new partners.

    "He was looking for women to have sex with. It was clear he was trying to get me to have sex with him, and it was so clearly out of line I immediately took screenshots of these chat messages and reported him to human resources," she wrote.

    HR's response was resistance, and they, as well as upper management, told her even though it was "clearly sexual harassment" and he was propositioning her, it was his first offense, and they would only give him a warning and a stern talking-to. It was up to her, they said, whether she found another team within the company or stayed in position — although she was warned she would likely receive a poor performance review from the manager if she remained in place.

    However, despite claims the manager's behavior was an isolated incident, Fowler states that as she met more female engineers in the company, she heard similar reports of inappropriate interactions with the same manager. Despite objections being lodged with management in most instances, complainants were likewise told it was the individual's "first offense" and no action would be taken. The man, whom she did not name, eventually left the company.

    She then tried to transfer to a different team, but her request was blocked, with management citing "performance problems" — despite her performance score being "perfect." She was told the performance problems related to "things outside of work or your personal life."

    Uber's head office was 25 percent female when Fowler joined, but this figure had declined to less than 6 percent at the time of her attempted transfer. When she enquired about the dwindling number of women in the company's ranks, a director said women in the company needed to "step up and be better engineers."

    Just prior to her exit from the company, she witnessed another instance of "comically absurd" discrimination — Uber promised branded leather jackets for all staff, but decided not to order them for women as there were not enough women in the organization to justify the purchase.

    In this photo taken Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2014, a taxi on Market Street goes past the headquarters of Uber in San Francisco.
    © AP Photo/ Eric Risberg
    In this photo taken Tuesday, December 16, 2014, a taxi on Market Street goes past the headquarters of Uber in San Francisco.

    She complained, and was told if female staff wanted leather jackets, they needed to find some that were the same price as the bulk-order price of the men's jackets. HR also told her that she was the "common theme" in all her reports, and asked if she'd ever considered she "might be the problem." Her manager said she was on "thin ice" for filing so many complains, and if she pursued another, she would be sacked.

    "I told him that was illegal, and he replied he had been a manager for a long time, knew what was illegal, and threatening to fire me for reporting things to HR was not illegal. I reported his threat after to the chief technology officer. They admitted this was illegal, but did nothing."

    Responding to the allegations via Twitter, Uber chief executive Travis Kalanick said what Fowler described was "abhorrent, and against everything we believe in."

    He has instructed Liane Hornsey, Uber's new chief human resources officer, to investigate the allegations.

    Uber taxi service
    © Flickr/ Joakim Formo
    Uber Tough Year: One Company's Very Unpleasant Ride
    This is far from the first time Uber's management has been engulfed in controversy. 2014 in particular, was an annus horribilis for the company; a driver hit three pedestrians, killing one; NY General Manager Josh Mohrer and 13 other senior employees "pranked" rival service Gett by ordering and canceling rides; a driver was sued by a passenger for sexual assault; a driver was arrested mid-trip; a driver with past convictions was charged with misdemeanor battery for striking a passenger and calling him a "dirty Mexican faggot"; a driver was arrested for bringing an unconscious female passenger to a motel and spending the night with her; a driver essentially kidnapped his fare while being chased by a taxi inspector, trying to avoid a fine for driving outside Virginia.

    Uber staff also "pranked" rival service Lyft, ordering and canceling over 5,000 rides; the company was banned in Germany and France, and some US states; a passenger was driven by her Uber driver to a secluded area instead of her home address, then locked the doors — only taking her home after she began screaming; Uber executive Emil Michael suggested the company hire a team of researchers to "dig up dirt" on  journalists critical of the company; several passengers were raped.

    Related:

    Uber Tough Year: One Company's Very Unpleasant Ride
    Watching Queen Bey? Court Papers Claim Uber Employees Spied on Beyonce
    Uber Hauled Before Court After Driver Allegedly Rapes Passenger
    Uber Gets Slapped With $905,000 Fine in France for Illegal Practices
    Taxi Apps Drive Fares Lower Amidst Controversy
    Tags:
    management, sexual harassment, human resources, work, safety, drivers, passengers, taxis, sex, Uber, Susan Fowler, United States, California
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    IDEX 2017: Five-Day Arms Extravaganza Kicks Off in UAE
    IDEX 2017: Five-Day Arms Extravaganza Kicks Off in UAE
    Spoke in the Wheel
    Spoke in the Wheel
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Changed

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok