Surveillance Other Than Wiretap Possibly Used Against Trump

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On March 4, Trump said on Twitter that Obama had ordered his wires tapped before the November election. Trump said he had asked appropriate congressional committees to investigate the issue.

FBI Director James Comey is expected to comment on the allegations later on Monday, during his public testimony in front of US House Intelligence Committee.

"We know there was not a physical wiretap of Trump Tower," Nunes stated. "However, it’s still possible that other surveillance activities were used against President Trump and his associates."

Trump has previously repeatedly voiced concern over unauthorized disclosures of national security information. He also accused his predecessor Barack Obama and his employees of the leaks.