Register
12:12 GMT +328 February 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    President Donald Trump talks with former President Barack Obama on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, after Trump took the presidential oath

    Trump Believes Obama Behind Leaks About Current US Administration

    © AP Photo/ Saul Loeb/Pool
    US
    Get short URL
    247205

    US President Donald Trump said that Barack Obama is behind the media leaks about the current US administration.

    Prison
    © Flickr/ Thomas Hawk
    US Justice Dept. Ends Obama Guidance to Reduce Federal Use of Private Prisons
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) Former US President Barack Obama is behind the media leaks about the current US administration, US President Donald Trump said Monday.

    "I think that President Obama is behind it because his people are certainly behind it. And some of the leaks possibly come from that group, you know, some of the leaks, which are really serious, because they are very bad in terms of national security. But I also understand that is politics. In terms of him being behind things, that's politics. And it will probably continue," Trump said in an interview with the Fox News broadcaster.

    Since Trump took office on January 20, the US media continue reporting, citing anonymous White House sources, that the administration is in a state of chaos and that presidential campaign staff and White House advisers have had contacts with Russian intelligence services.

    Such leaks led to the resignation of Michael Flynn from his post as National Security Adviser earlier in the month. Shortly before his departure, media reported that he had misled Trump administration officials on the extent of his conversations with the Russian ambassador to the United States.

    Russian officials have called the US allegations absurd and maintained that Moscow had no role in the 2016 election and has no desire or intent to interfere in US politics.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Trump: White House to Release Healthcare Plan to Replace Obamacare in March
    Trump Denies Chaos in White House, Says Fixing 'Mess' Inherited From Obama
    US Establishment Forcing Trump to 'Copy Obama's Foreign Policy'
    Tags:
    Leaks, Barack Obama, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      Mikhas
      The porch chimp is still running errands for his white owners.
    • Reply
      Adrienne Adonis
      People must realize that they are not leaks but illegal wiretaps obama had ordered certain govt agencies to conduct then forward those illegal wiretaps to the media. Trump needs to conduct an investigation as to which agencies and which individuals involved then put everyone behind bars including Obama. What he did was against the law. Obama had Intel agencies listening in during the last year of his administration during the presidential race against Hillary. Why doesn't this writer talk about this topic more in detail and how obama committed crimes by these illegal wiretaps ?
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Fifth Generation: The Most Advanced Fighter Jets of 21st Century
    Fifth Generation: The Most Advanced Fighter Jets of 21st Century
    When in Doubt, Blame Russia
    When in Doubt, Blame Russia
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok