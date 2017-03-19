No Evidence of Collusion Between Trump, Moscow - US House Intelligence Committee

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — There is no evidence of collusion between Moscow and Donald Trump's presidential campaign, US House Intelligence Committee chairman Devin Nunes said Sunday.
"No evidence of collusion," Nunes told the Fox News broadcaster, answering the question if there was evidence of any links between Russia and Trump campaign.
The Russian government has repeatedly denied any attempts to sway the US election to Trump — an allegation leveled by the US intelligence agencies during the final days of former President Barack Obama administration.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Democrats will feel PAIN in the elections of 2018. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Will this statement by Nunes silence the Demobrat witch hunters? I bet it won't. They rank highly among the world's sorest losers and don't want to compromise that precious status. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete [There is no evidence of collusion between Moscow and Donald Trump's presidential campaign, US House Intelligence Committee chairman Devin
jas
John Twining
Lickie Weeks
Nunes said Sunday. "No evidence of collusion," Nunes told the Fox News broadcaster, answering the question if there was evidence of any links
between Russia and Trump campaign.]
Damn it! How can that be possible? There just HAS to be something there?
How can you spend over 5 years constantly sending signals back and forth,
and have them say there is absolutely NOTHING there? It is just NOT fair!!!