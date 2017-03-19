No Evidence of Collusion Between Trump, Moscow - US House Intelligence Committee

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — There is no evidence of collusion between Moscow and Donald Trump's presidential campaign, US House Intelligence Committee chairman Devin Nunes said Sunday.

"No evidence of collusion," Nunes told the Fox News broadcaster, answering the question if there was evidence of any links between Russia and Trump campaign.

© AFP 2017/ JIM BOURG / POOL Smoke, But No Fire: Former Clinton Advisor Declares No Collusion Between Trump and Russia

Earlier in March, the chairman said that the committee would hold its first hearing to investigate the allegations of Russian interference in the US 2016 election as well as connections between Trump, his associates and Russia, on March 20.

The Russian government has repeatedly denied any attempts to sway the US election to Trump — an allegation leveled by the US intelligence agencies during the final days of former President Barack Obama administration.