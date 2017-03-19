Register
    Donald Trump hugs a U.S. flag as he comes onstage to rally with supporters in Tampa, Florida, U.S. October 24, 2016

    No Evidence of Collusion Between Trump, Moscow - US House Intelligence Committee

    REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst
    US House Intelligence Committee chairman Devin Nunes said that there was no evidence of any links between Russia and the Trump campaign.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — There is no evidence of collusion between Moscow and Donald Trump's presidential campaign, US House Intelligence Committee chairman Devin Nunes said Sunday.

    "No evidence of collusion," Nunes told the Fox News broadcaster, answering the question if there was evidence of any links between Russia and Trump campaign.

    Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton (L) and Republican nominee Donald Trump arrive on stage during the second presidential debate at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri on October 9, 2016
    AFP 2017/ JIM BOURG / POOL
    Smoke, But No Fire: Former Clinton Advisor Declares No Collusion Between Trump and Russia
    Earlier in March, the chairman said that the committee would hold its first hearing to investigate the allegations of Russian interference in the US 2016 election as well as connections between Trump, his associates and Russia, on March 20.

    The Russian government has repeatedly denied any attempts to sway the US election to Trump — an allegation leveled by the US intelligence agencies during the final days of former President Barack Obama administration.

      jas
      Democrats will feel PAIN in the elections of 2018.
      John Twining
      Will this statement by Nunes silence the Demobrat witch hunters? I bet it won't. They rank highly among the world's sorest losers and don't want to compromise that precious status.
      Lickie Weeks
      [There is no evidence of collusion between Moscow and Donald Trump's presidential campaign, US House Intelligence Committee chairman Devin
      Nunes said Sunday. "No evidence of collusion," Nunes told the Fox News broadcaster, answering the question if there was evidence of any links
      between Russia and Trump campaign.]

      Damn it! How can that be possible? There just HAS to be something there?
      How can you spend over 5 years constantly sending signals back and forth,
      and have them say there is absolutely NOTHING there? It is just NOT fair!!!
