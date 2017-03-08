Trump 'Very Concerned' About Confidential Information Leaks on Any Level

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump is quite worried about unauthorized disclosures of national security information of any kind, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer told reporters on Wednesday.
"He [Trump] is obviously very concerned about the disclosure of national security on any level. It undermines our country's national security," Spicer stated. "There is also been a big double standard when it comes to disclosures of classified information."
