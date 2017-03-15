Trump Bashes US Reporter for Disclosing 2005 Tax Returns

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Tuesday, MSNBC said via Twitter that it obtained Trump’s 1040 tax form from 2005 and then revealed portions of it during a live broadcast.

Does anybody really believe that a reporter, who nobody ever heard of, "went to his mailbox" and found my tax returns? @NBCNews FAKE NEWS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 15 марта 2017 г.

​The reporter, David Cay Johnston, who went on MSNBC to discuss the document he obtained, has won a Pulitzer Prize for investigative journalism.

​Prior to the news show, the White House issued a statement that it was entirely illegal for the network to steal and publish Trump’s tax returns.

The White House added that Trump paid no more tax than legally required, pointing out he paid $38 million on an income of more than $150 million in addition to other taxes in 2005, which the media outlet confirmed during its broadcast.

​Trump was the first presidential nominee from both major US political parties in nearly 40 years to refuse to release his tax returns during the campaign.

