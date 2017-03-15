Trump Infrastructure Plan Excluded From March 16 US Budget Presentation

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — When asked whether the infrastructure plan would be a part of the budget proposal, Spicer stated, "No, that is separate."

Spicer did not specify when the Trump administration will release the promised $ 1 trillion package aimed at repairing infrastructure across the United States.

The Office of Management and Budget noted in February that the blueprint would boost defense spending to $603 billion in 2018.

Budget cuts have been planned via elimination of programs at the State Department and the Environmental Protection Agency, according to media reports.

Trump has repeatedly pledged to ‘massively‘ cut both corporate and individual income taxes in the US and boost infrastructure spending so that the generation of wealth gains traction from higher levels of investment.